Where do the Sooners rank among schools with multiple New Year’s Six Bowl games played?

When the powers that be looked to replace the Bowl Championship Series with the College Football Playoff, the unofficial formation of the New Year’s Six came into being. The bowl games consisted of the Rose, Sugar, Orange, Cotton, Peach, and Fiesta, with the semifinal games of the College Football Playoff rotating between the six top-tier games.

In the history of the College Football Playoff and the New Year’s Six, 22 FBS programs have participated in multiple games in the eight-year history of the format.

The Alabama Crimson Tide have led the way in New Year’s Six games because of their incredible run in the College Football Playoff. Since its inception, Alabama has played 13 games in the CFP, compiling a 9-4 record, with three national championships. While they’ve played in the most games, the Ohio State Buckeyes have the most consecutive years in the New Year’s Six at eight. Alabama missed out in 2019 when LSU had their dominant run, and the Crimson Tide also lost to Auburn, giving them the rare two-loss regular season.

Like Alabama, the Clemson Tigers have been all or nothing, appearing in the College Football Playoff six times but not in a non-playoff New Year’s Six bowl game since the playoff was instituted back in 2014.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hold the distinction of the most New Year’s Six appearances without a win, going 0-4.

Below are each of the 22 schools who have participated in a New Year’s Six bowl game since 2014, ranked by games played with ties going to schools with the better record and the more recent win in one of the upper-tier bowl games.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver John Metchie III (8) scores the game-winning touchdown against Auburn Tigers defensive back Roger McCreary (23) on a pass at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Alabama defeated Auburn in four overtimes. Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 9-4

College Football Playoff: 9-4

College Football Playoff National Championship: 3-3

Non Playoff New Year’s Six Bowls: 0-0

Ohio State Buckeyes

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Christian Harris (8) and defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (29) during the third quarter in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 7-3

College Football Playoff: 3-3

College Football Playoff Championship: 1-1

Non-playoff New Year’s Six Bowls: 4-0

Clemson Tigers

Jan 1, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) warms up prior to the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 6-4

College Football Playoff: 6-4

College Football Playoff Championship: 2-2

Non-playoff New Year’s Six Bowls: 0-0

Georgia Bulldogs

Jan 15, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart holds up the AFCA National Championship Trophy at the Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Celebration at Sanford Stadium. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-2

College Football Playoff: 3-1

College Football Playoff Championship: 1-1

Non-playoff New Year’s Six Bowls: 2-0

Oklahoma Sooners

Jan 2, 2017; New Orleans , LA, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Samaje Perine (32) looks for running room against the Auburn Tigers in the third quarter of the 2017 Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-4

College Football Playoff: 0-4

College Football Playoff Championship: 0-0

Non-playoff New Year’s Six Bowls: 2-0

Oregon Ducks

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-2

College Football Playoff: 1-1

College Football Playoff Championship: 0-1

Non-playoff New Year’s Six Bowls: 1-1

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Clemson defensive tackle Kevin Dodd (98) tries to bring down Notre Dame running back C.J. Prosise (20) during the 2nd quarter Saturday, October 3, 2015 at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium.

Record: 0-4

College Football Playoff: 0-2

College Football Playoff Championship: 0-0

Non-playoff New Year’s Six Bowls: 0-2

LSU Tigers

Dec 28, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs against Oklahoma defensive lineman Neville Gallimore (90) during the first half of the 2019 Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 3-0

College Football Playoff: 2-0

College Football Playoff Championship: 1-0

Non-playoff New Year’s Six Bowls: 1-0

Michigan State Spartans

Oct 30, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-1

College Football Playoff: 0-1

College Football Playoff Championship: 0-0

Non-playoff New Year’s Six Bowls: 2-0

Penn State Nittany Lions

Nov 9, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates after sacking the Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (not pictured) in the second half at TCF Bank Stadium. Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-1

College Football Playoff: 0-0

College Football Playoff Championship: 0-0

Non-playoff New Year’s Six Bowls: 2-1

Wisconsin Badgers

Oct 12, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (97) celebrates after tackling Michigan State Spartans quarterback Brian Lewerke (14) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-1

College Football Playoff: 0-0

College Football Playoff Championship: 0-0

Non-playoff New Year’s Six Bowls: 2-1

Florida Gators

Dec 30, 2020; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) makes a touchdown catch past Florida Gators defensive back Donovan Stiner (13) during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-1

College Football Playoff: 0-0

College Football Playoff Championship: 0-0

Non-playoff New Year’s Six Bowls: 2-1

Florida State Seminoles

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. (26) after Clemson does not complete the pass as the Florida State Seminoles take on the Clemson Tigers in college football at Doak S. Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Alicia Devine/Democrat

Record: 1-2

College Football Playoff: 0-1

College Football Playoff Championship: 0-0

Non-playoff New Year’s Six Bowls: 1-1

Baylor Bears

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) is pursued by Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Sam Williams (7) in the third quarter of the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-2

College Football Playoff: 0-0

College Football Playoff Championship: 0-0

Non-playoff New Year’s Six Bowls: 1-2

Ole Miss Rebels

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (9) scores a touchdown against the Mississippi Rebels in the fourth quarter of the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-2

College Football Playoff: 0-0

College Football Playoff Championship: 0-0

Non-playoff New Year’s Six Bowls: 1-2

Washington Huskies

Sep 28, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason (10) celebrates with fans after a game against the USC Trojans at Husky Stadium. Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 0-3

College Football Playoff: 0-1

College Football Playoff Championship: 0-0

Non-playoff New Year’s Six Bowls: 0-2

Michigan Wolverines

Dec 31, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A Michigan Wolverines fan reacts during the third quarter in the Orange Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Hard Rock Stadium. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 0-3

College Football Playoff: 0-1

College Football Playoff Championship: 0-0

Non-playoff New Year’s Six Bowls: 0-2

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (20) returns an interception against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-1

College Football Playoff: 0-0

College Football Playoff Championship: 0-0

Non-playoff New Year’s Six Bowls: 1-1

Auburn Tigers

Nov 21, 2020; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers receiver Anthony Schwartz (1) makes a touchdown catch against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-1

College Football Playoff: 0-0

College Football Playoff Championship: 0-0

Non-playoff New Year’s Six Bowls: 1-1

USC Trojans

Dec 18, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) during the Pac-12 Championship against the Oregon Ducks at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Oregon defeated USC 31-24. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-1

College Football Playoff: 0-0

College Football Playoff Championship: 0-0

Non-playoff New Year’s Six Bowls: 1-1

UCF Knights

Oct 3, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights defensive lineman Kenny Turnier (0) pushes through the Tulsa Golden Hurricane offensive line during the fourth quarter of a game at Spectrum Stadium. Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-1

College Football Playoff: 0-0

College Football Playoff Championship: 0-0

Non-playoff New Year’s Six Bowls: 1-1

Cincinnati Bearcats

Sep 4, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) scrambles with the ball against the Miami (Oh) Redhawks in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 0-2

College Football Playoff: 0-1

College Football Playoff Championship: 0-0

Non-playoff New Year’s Six Bowls: 0-1

