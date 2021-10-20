Where do the Sooners land in Updated College Football Playoff Projections from FiveThirtyEight

Just past the midway point of the 2021 college football season, all eyes begin looking at the College Football Playoffs and where the top teams stack up as we inch closer to the first CFP rankings release just a few weeks away. The Oklahoma Sooners have turned a corner with a thrilling comeback win over Texas and a dominant offensive performance in a 21 point win over TCU.

With anticipation building for the initial College Football Playoff rankings, let’s take a look at some playoff projections from FiveThirtyEight.com.

FiveThirtyEight, led by Nate Silver, uses statistical analysis for polling and predicting results. ESPN has used its analysis to predict the College Football Playoff participants, college football predictions, and bowl games for years. Today, FiveThiryEight released its College Football Playoff Projections, and the Oklahoma Sooners come in with the second-best chance to make the College Football Playoff.

From last week to this week, Oklahoma gets a 10% bump in their chances of making the College Football Playoff per FiveThirtyEight. Georgia, the unanimous No. 1 team in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll sees their chance of making the College Football Playoff drop from 78% last week to 76% this week.

After Georgia and Oklahoma, Alabama and Cincinnati follow with the next best odds to make the College Football Playoff. Ohio State, Michigan, and Oklahoma State are currently on the outside looking in. However, with more than a month remaining in the regular season, there’s a lot that could still change in FiveThirtyEight’s projections.

The Sooners still have a long way to go. Though they have games against Kansas and Texas Tech next on the schedule, the opponents get tougher with Baylor, Iowa State, and Oklahoma State to finish out the season. Oklahoma may be well-positioned to make the College Football Playoff now, but actually getting in will be much tougher down the stretch.

Story continues

For the Sooners however, all they need to worry about is winning. Even if they win close games the rest of the way, they’ll be in the playoff as long as they remain undefeated the rest of the way.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions.

List