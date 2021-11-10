Where are the Sooners headed in latest Bowl Projections from USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners still have a long way to go to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff in the committee’s eyes. But the task is a simple, yet not so simple one. Win, and they’re in.

“Championship November” is setting up to be one of the most critical and challenging runs in the Lincoln Riley era despite his team being undefeated and in sole possession of first place in the Big 12.

Matchups with No. 13 Baylor, Iowa State, and Oklahoma State over the next three weeks will pave the way for the Oklahoma Sooners to defend their Big 12 title run and provide the momentum to land in the top four of the College Football Playoff. Assuming they can win all three.

That’s a big assumption. But it’s one currently being made by USA TODAY Sports college football analyst Erick Smith. Smith has the Oklahoma Sooners as the three seed in the College Football Playoff in his latest Bowl Projections for USA TODAY Sports.

The Oklahoma Sooners would slide into a matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes, which would be a lot of fun, given the history the two sides share over the last seven years.

For Oklahoma to realize their goals of winning the Big 12 championship for a seventh-straight time and making the College Football Playoff, the Sooners must start “Championship November” off with a bang in their game against Baylor.

The Bears are far from an easy matchup. They have a strong defense, and their running game is one of the best in the conference. If Gerry Bohanon can play mistake-free football, the Sooners will be in for a tough task taking down the Bears.

If all goes according to play, the Sooners will be sitting in a good spot with the possibility of a trip to the Cotton Bowl on the table.

