Where Shedeur Sanders ranks among college football’s top 10 passing leaders

Head coach Deion Sanders and the CU Buffs football team have reached Week 6 of the 2023 season.

As it sits, Colorado is 3-2 on the year but 0-2 in Pac-12 play following losses to Oregon and USC. The Buffs, however, have some very winnable games coming up, including one against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday evening.

Colorado’s early season success is in large part due to the play of starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who has helped guide the Buffs’ offense to new heights through five games.

Let’s look at where Shedeur Sanders ranks among college football’s top 10 passing yards leaders heading into Week 6:

Haynes King, Georgia Tech — 1,480 passing yards

The former Texas A&M signal-caller has thrived at his new home in Atlanta with the Yellow Jackets. Although the wins are not coming easy, King is doing all he can do to lead the Ramblin’ Wreck.

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss — 1,485

Jaxson Dart is quickly becoming one of the best quarterbacks in the entire country. Dart is coming off a legendary performance in an upset victory over LSU.

Carson Beck, Georgia — 1,497

Carson Beck has undergone more scrutiny this season than he probably deserves but that comes with the territory of being the QB of the back-to-back national champs.

Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma — 1,593

Oklahoma is off to a hot start in 2023 and quarterback Dillon Gabriel has led the charge. The Sooners have their biggest test of the season this weekend when they take on Texas in the Red River Rivalry.

Caleb Williams, USC — 1,603

Buffs fans have seen firsthand how special Caleb Williams is. Part of what makes Williams so special is that everyone knows what is coming, they just can’t stop it.

Davis Brin, Georgia Southern — 1,611

Georgia Southern has started the season with a 4-1 record and quarterback Davis Brin has helped guide an Eagles’ offense that ranks inside the top 10 nationally.

Brayden Schager, Hawaii — 1,661

Hawaii has long been known for its air-raid attack and Brayden Schager has fit right in. Despite Schager’s numbers through the air, Hawaii has struggled to string together wins.

Jayden Daniels, LSU — 1,710

LSU already has two losses on the season but you can’t point the finger at quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has done more than his fair share to lead the Tigers.

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado — 1,781

Like Colorado in general, Shedeur Sanders has taken the college football world by storm. His elite play has helped lead the Buffs to three wins in his first Power Five season.

Michael Penix Jr., Washington — 1,999

Michael Penix Jr. has been simply splendid this season for the Huskies. Right now, Washington is among the nation’s best teams, and having an elite QB like Penix certainly helps.

