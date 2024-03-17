Where Seton Hall basketball’s March Madness resume stands for 2024 NCAA Tournament

Heading into college basketball’s championship week, New Jersey-based bracketologist Brad Wachtel said it would take a lighting strike to knock Seton Hall out of the NCAA Tournament field after the Pirates finished the regular season with a 20-11 record, including a fourth-place mark of 13-7 in the Big East.

That lightning strike may well have happened.

A cascade of stunning upsets and bid-stealers in conference tournaments moved the Pirates from a No. 10 seed in the main bracket to the first team on the wrong side of the at-large cut line, Wachtel forecasts.

Late Saturday night, Wachtel posted what likely will be his final bubble analysis to social media:

Feb 18, 2024; Elmont, New York, USA; Seton Hall Pirates head coach Shaheen Holloway celebrates in the first half against the St. John's Red Storm at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

His last four in: Mississippi State, Colorado, Oklahoma, and Michigan State.

His first four out: Seton Hall, Providence, St. John's, and Virginia.

If that is accurate, the Big East would be a three-bid league for just the second time since the Big Dance expanded to 64 teams in 1985. The only time it happened was in 1993, when Syracuse went 20-9 while serving a postseason ban. That year, only Seton Hall, St. John’s and Pittsburgh made it.

Where Seton Hall is concerned, it also would mark the first time ever that an eligible squad that finished Big East play five-plus games over .500 failed to dance.

Of course, the selection committee could see things differently than the forecasters. Many years, one team makes the field that most bracketologists miss on, and vice versa – a surprise snub takes place. Wachtel expressed particular skepticism about Michigan State’s resume, which includes a 3-9 record against Quad 1 opponents (Seton Hall’s is 5-8).

How did things get to this point? Three bids were stolen Saturday night:

-- N.C. State stunned North Carolina in the ACC Tournament final – the Wolfpack’s fifth win in five days after finishing 10th in the conference standings.

-- Oregon upended Colorado for the Pac-12 Tournament title, surging from the bubble’s outer edges to an auto bid.

-- Heavy favorite Florida Atlantic bowed out of the AAC Tournament semifinals at the hands of 15-19 Temple squad, opening that league’s automatic bid to thievery.

All that on top of a wild week to begin with, including New Mexico rallying from the outer bubble to win the Mountain West Tournament and strong favorite Dayton faltering in the Atlantic-10 Tournament, opening the door for a surprise qualifier there.

If the Pirates do sneak into March Madness it would be in the First Four, which takes place in Dayton Tuesday and Wednesday. Potential opponents there could be Oklahoma, Colorado, Michigan State, Mississippi State or Texas A&M.

If they wind up in the NIT, it would most likely be as a No. 1 seed and a host against another team from the region – the NIT’s first-round pairings tend to be geographically based. That could mean Princeton, Syracuse, Boston College, Richmond or Virginia Tech.

Given the difficulty of scheduling a home game on short notice and the fact that the New Jersey Devils are home Tuesday and Thursday, an NIT game likely would take place at Walsh Gym rather than the Prudential Center.

As to the possibility that Seton Hall could join Indiana and Ole Miss in rejecting the NIT, consider this quote from Pirates coach Shaheen Holloway when asked, during last year’s Big East Tournament, about accepting an NIT bid.

“If we got an opportunity to keep playing basketball, who wouldn't?" he said. “I’d love to.”

