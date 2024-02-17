Where selection committee has UNC basketball in first NCAA Tournament seed reveal

The college basketball season is hitting the stretch run with just under a month left in the regular season before conference tournaments and then the NCAA Tournament begins.

On Saturday, before a day jam-packed with action on the court, the selection committee revealed the top 16 seeds for the 2024 NCAA Tournament. And sitting right there outside the No. 1 line was North Carolina.

The Tar Heels are on the two-seed line, but as the top team listed as a No. 2 seed. That means, UNC is the No. 5 seed overall as it stands, right behind Arizona who was the No. 4 overall seed in the bracket.

The top 16 seeds in bracket form 👀#BracketPreview pic.twitter.com/zA5RrVAKTj — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 17, 2024

Joining UNC on the No. 2 line were Tennessee, Marquette, and Kansas, while Purdue, UConn, Houston, and Arizona made up the No. 1 seeds.

The only other ACC program in the top 16 is Duke who checked in as a No. 3 seed in the rankings.

While North Carolina has hit a rough stretch, losing three of their last five games, being ranked this high is still a good thing. All they can do in these final six games is take care of business and try to build that resume as best as they can going into the ACC Tournament. Avoiding any bad losses will be key down this stretch.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire