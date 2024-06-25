Here’s where you can see the Stanley Cup after the Florida Panthers’ championship win

Florida Panthers fans can view the Stanley Cup at the Elbo Room, 241 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, as players celebrate the franchise’s first championship.

“People can view [the cup] from the street,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis on Tuesday morning.

A live feed from the famed bar’s webcam showed a growing crowd gathering to look up the balcony as players hoisted the cup.

Someone just sent me this



Matthew Tkachuk brought the Stanley Cup this morning to the Elbo Room #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/CYRTbCvI4R — David R (@David954FLA) June 25, 2024

The mayor confirmed that the Florida Panthers championship parade will happen Sunday at Fort Lauderdale Beach. Trantalis has not confirmed the parade’s route or start time.