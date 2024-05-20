Where SEC teams stand in D1Baseball rankings after end of regular season

Florida is not one of the six SEC teams to make the D1Baseball rankings’ end-of-season update, but the Gators did knock Georgia out of the top 10 with a series win over the Bulldogs this weekend.

Similar to the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, the quartet of Tennessee, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Arkansas take up four of the top five spots on this list. The only difference is that Clemson split the group into pairs at the No. 3 spot in the D1Baseball rankings. Georgia is No. 11 this week, and Mississippi State has the No. 15 spot.

South Carolina is the only SEC team to get bounced from the top 25 after being swept in Knoxville by the No. 1 team in the country.

Up Next For Florida

There’s a close to zero chance for Florida to enter the NCAA Tournament ranked, but a run at the SEC Tournament could do the trick. Advancing to the double-elimination stage is crucial, but that means beating a Vanderbilt team that took two of three from Florida earlier in the year.

The Gators and Commodores matchup on Tuesday at 5:30 in Hoover, Alabama.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire