Where SEC teams finished the 2023 season on the US LBM Coaches Poll

Florida finished the 2023 college football season 5-7 and stayed home during bowl season, so it’s not surprising to see the Gators left off the final US LBM Coaches Poll update of the year.

The Michigan Wolverines finished on top of the mountain as the undisputed No. 1 team in the country. The Wolverines knocked off the Washington Huskies, 34-13, on Monday night in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Georgia jumped three spots to No. 3 in the rankings with a dominant, 63-3, over No. 6 Florida State. Texas, which will join the SEC in 2024, finished at No. 4, and Alabama rounds out the top five.

The SEC finished with four top-10 teams. Missouri and Ole Miss own the Nos. 8 and 9 spots, respectively. LSU moved up a spot to No. 12, Oklahoma finished at No. 15 and Tennessee rounded out the ranked teams in the conference at No. 17 overall.

It’s been four years since Florida finished a season ranked. Hopefully, 2024 will see that streak snapped.

Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Michigan 15-0 1575 (63) – 2 Washington 14-1 1,507 – 3 Georgia 13-1 1,389 +3 4 Texas 12-2 1,382 – 5 Alabama 12-2 1,356 -1 6 Florida State 12-2 1,218 -3 7 Oregon 13-1 1,213 +1 8 Missouri 12-2 1,143 +1 9 Ole Miss 11-2 1,082 +2 10 Ohio State 11-2 952 -3 11 Arizona 10-3 932 +3 12 LSU 10-3 890 +1 13 Penn State 10-3 811 -3 14 Notre Dame 10-3 772 +2 15 Oklahoma 10-3 691 -3 16 Oklahoma State 9-4 575 +5 17 Tennessee 10-4 529 +6 18 Louisville 9-4 460 -3 19 SMU 10-4 386 +9 20 Clemson 9-4 334 +6 21 North Carolina State 9-4 271 -3 22 Iowa 10-4 249 -5 23 Kansas 9-4 158 +7 24 SMU 11-3 119 -5 25 West Virginia 9-4 117 +6

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Liberty; No. 22 Oregon State; No. 24 Tulane; No. 25 James Madison;

Others Receiving Votes

Liberty 98; Oregon State 90; Tulane 34; James Madison 24; Memphis 23; Troy 17; North Carolina 17; USC 9; Air Force 7; UTSA 5; Northwestern 3; Fresno State 3; Boise State 3; Wyoming 1; UNLV 1; Duke 1;

