Where each SEC team sits in preseason CBS Sports college football power rankings

With the calendar turning to August, we’re just a month away from LSU kicking off the 2022 season against Florida State in New Orleans.

But college football begins even sooner than that with a slate of Week 0 games on August 27 that features one SEC team in Vanderbilt, who will take the long journey to play Hawaii on the road. Before we know it, football will be upon us once more.

CBS Sports has ranked every FBS program from No. 1 to No. 130 as we prepare for the season. Here’s where every SEC team lands in those rankings, beginning with the squad that will take the field first in the Commodores.

No. 113 - Vanderbilt Commodores

2021 Record: 2-10

No. 67 - Missouri Tigers

2021 Record: 6-7

No. 53 - South Carolina Gamecocks

2021 Record: 7-6

No. 47 - Auburn Tigers

2021 Record: 6-7

No. 35 - Mississippi State Bulldogs

2021 Record: 7-6

No. 31 - LSU Tigers

2021 Record: 6-7

No. 30 - Florida Gators

2021 Record: 6-7

No. 27 - Ole Miss Rebels

2021 Record: 10-3

No. 24 - Tennessee Volunteers

2021 Record: 7-6

No. 23 - Kentucky Wildcats

2021 Record: 10-3

No. 16 - Arkansas Razorbacks

2021 Record: 9-4

No. 9 - Texas A&M Aggies

2021 Record: 8-4

No. 3 - Georgia Bulldogs

2021 Record: 14-1

No. 1 - Alabama Crimson Tide

2021 Record: 13-2

