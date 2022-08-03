Where each SEC team sits in preseason CBS Sports college football power rankings
With the calendar turning to August, we’re just a month away from LSU kicking off the 2022 season against Florida State in New Orleans.
But college football begins even sooner than that with a slate of Week 0 games on August 27 that features one SEC team in Vanderbilt, who will take the long journey to play Hawaii on the road. Before we know it, football will be upon us once more.
CBS Sports has ranked every FBS program from No. 1 to No. 130 as we prepare for the season. Here’s where every SEC team lands in those rankings, beginning with the squad that will take the field first in the Commodores.
No. 113 - Vanderbilt Commodores
George Walker IV / Tenneseean.com via Imagn Content Services, LL
2021 Record: 2-10
No. 67 - Missouri Tigers
Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
2021 Record: 6-7
No. 53 - South Carolina Gamecocks
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
2021 Record: 7-6
No. 47 - Auburn Tigers
Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
2021 Record: 6-7
No. 35 - Mississippi State Bulldogs
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
2021 Record: 7-6
No. 31 - LSU Tigers
Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
2021 Record: 6-7
No. 30 - Florida Gators
AP Photo/John Raoux
2021 Record: 6-7
No. 27 - Ole Miss Rebels
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
2021 Record: 10-3
No. 24 - Tennessee Volunteers
Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
2021 Record: 7-6
No. 23 - Kentucky Wildcats
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
2021 Record: 10-3
No. 16 - Arkansas Razorbacks
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
2021 Record: 9-4
No. 9 - Texas A&M Aggies
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
2021 Record: 8-4
No. 3 - Georgia Bulldogs
Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images
2021 Record: 14-1
No. 1 - Alabama Crimson Tide
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
2021 Record: 13-2
