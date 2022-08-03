Where each SEC team lands in CBS Sports FBS rankings

Fall camps have begun around the nation as we set to open the 2022 college football season on Aug. 27. The Auburn Tigers won’t begin their season until week 1 on Sept. 3 against the Mercer Bears.

For Bryan Harsin and War Eagle, it will be a season about redemption. It will begin against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 17, the team is also looking to avenge their late season plunge where they dropped five straight.

With football beginning at the end of the month, CBS Sports released their top 131 rankings for FBS. Where does Auburn and the rest of the SEC fall this year? Most teams are among the top 50, which shows just how strong the conference is set to be once again.

Here is how it all shakes out:

Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 1 Overall)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

What We Say…

There is no shock here with Alabama and Nick Saban taking the top spot. Despite falling in the national championship game to Georgia, the Tide return the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young and Will Anderson will look to continue terrorizing opposing quarterbacks. They are stocked up and ready to chase another natty.

For more Alabama coverage check out Roll Tide Wire.

Georgia Bulldogs (No. 3 Overall)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

What We Say…

For the first time in 40 years, Georgia secured the title as Kirby Smart bested his mentor when it counted the most. The defense was gutted in the NFL draft but Nolan Smith and the rest of the unit are ready to prove they are just as talented as last season. Stetson Bennett is looking to prove that last year wasn’t just a one-hit wonder and show he belongs in the upper echelon of college quarterbacks.

For more coverage on the Bulldogs check out UGA Wire.

Texas A&M Aggies (No. 9 Overall)

JDale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

What CBS Sports Says…

The Aggies check nearly every box for national championship contention; they just need to hit on quarterback and improve the explosiveness in the passing game to take the next step. Without that next step, Texas A&M will have the same small margins that make it possible to both beat Alabama while also losing to games to unranked SEC foes. It’s still a ceiling that can hang with the Tide, which is why we see Texas A&M up in the top 10 after going 8-4 last season.

Story continues

For more Texas A&M coverage check out Aggies Wire.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

What We Say…

It will be the K.J. Jefferson show in 2022. The dual-threat passer has shown promise in the past but if he can put it all together in 2022, Jefferson can build up his draft stock. Not to mention, without wide receiver Treylon Burks, he will likely shoulder most of the load. The Hogs did add former Oklahoma WR Jadon Haselwood to help relieve some of the loss from Burks heading to the NFL.

For more Arkansas coverage check out Razorbacks Wire.

Kentucky Wildcats (No. 23 Overall)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

What We Say…

Kentucky and Mark Stoops are coming off another 10-win season, the second since he took over the job. The question is can he sustain it for the second year in a row? Quarterback Will Levis is receiving a good amount of hype as we head into the season but the health of Chris Rodriguez could be the deciding factor on how effective the offense is.

Tennessee Vols (No. 24 Overall)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

What CBS Sports Says…

Bringing back QB Hendon Hooker and key pieces of the offense set up Tennessee to once again have one of the most successful offenses in the SEC, but can the Volunteers get enough stops for a big step forward? This ranking position suggests our voters believe Tennessee is in the mix for second place in the SEC East, which would be an impressive step forward for Josh Heupel’s program.

For more Tennessee coverage check out Vols Wire.

Ole Miss Rebels (No. 27 Overall)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

What CBS Sports Says…

If coaching changes are a common thread for the big moves up, losing a starting quarterback is one for some of the big moves down. Ole Miss has capable options with Jaxson Dart joining the quarterback room, but the turnover in the wake of Matt Corral’s absence has resulted in our voters downgrading the Rebels from a top-15 team to a top-30 team heading into the season.

Florida Gators (No. 30 Overall)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

What CBS Sports Says…

The bottoming-out moment for the Gators came with a loss to UCF in the bowl game, but it began much earlier in the season and impacts how we view 2021 Florida against the potential of 2022 Florida. Billy Napier comes with his own hype factor, but any kind of shake up to the system should put a product on the field better than the 6-7 squad from a year ago.

For more Florida coverage check out Gators Wire.

LSU Tigers (No. 31 Overall)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

What CBS Sports Says…

Another coaching change brings a major boost in ranking. Brian Kelly has been a winner at multiple levels of college football, and now he takes on the toughest test in the sport trying to win in the SEC West. How much of the BK bump will we see in Year 1? Our voters see the talent on the roster and think it won’t take long to improve from last season’s 6-7 finish.

For more Tigers coverage check out LSU Wire.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (No. 35 Overall)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

What We Say…

Year three of the Mike Leach era has arrived. He took the league by storm in the first year after taking it to the defending national champion LSU Tigers. Last year there were good moments and some bad ones, can he get the Bulldogs over the hump this year?

Auburn Tigers (No. 47 Overall)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

What We Say…

A lot has been made about the entire situation involving the attempted coup and head coach [autotag]Bryan Harsin[/autotag]. The coach put it to bed at media day and now is the time to focus on the upcoming year. The big question revolves around who will be the quarterback. Junior running back [autotag]Tank Bigsby[/autotag] and edge rusher [autotag]Derick Hall[/autotag] are ready to prove they are among the nation’s best. If Auburn has a successful year then the tumultuous offseason will prove to be nothing more than a meaningless blip on the radar.

South Carolina Gamecocks (No. 53 Overall)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

What We Say…

There is some excitement brewing in Columbia, South Carolina. Head coach Shane Beamer is coming off a winning season after besting North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo bowl game. He reloaded his offense with former Heisman Trophy favorite Spencer Rattler and tight end, Austin Stogner, from the Oklahoma Sooners. Can the newly reunited trio find some magic for the Gamecocks?

Missouri Tigers (No. 67 Overall)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

What We Say…

Coach Drink had some funny moments a season ago at the expense of Dan Mullen and the Gators. This season is a little more about business as Mizzou wants to climb out of the doldrums of the East.

Vanderbilt Commodores (No. 113 Overall)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

What We Say…

For Clark Lea and the Commodores it is all about winning at least one SEC game, can they steal one in the upcoming season? Vanderbilt will open up their 2022 campaign with a trip to the Aloha State. A matchup between two schools looking to establish an identity for the upcoming season and beyond.

[listicle id=47174]

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Patrick on Twitter @PatrickConnCFB.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

1

1

1

1

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire