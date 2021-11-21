Here’s where the SEC stands in the Week 13 USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Florida isn’t even sniffing the SEC ranks after a one-point overtime loss in Columbia against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday night, and the Gators need to win the season finale at home against FSU to even have a chance of going to a bowl game this year.

The rest of the SEC, however, had a bit more luck this weekend with many teams facing off against FCS competition. When it was all said and done, five SEC teams are ranked in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Georgia and Alabama stand atop the poll at the No. 1 and No. 2 spot, respectively, and Ole Miss is also in the top 10, moving up two spots to No. 8 after a 14-point win over Vanderbilt. Texas A&M breezed by Prarie View A&M and moved up two spots to No. 14 as a result.

Kentucky was previously unranked but after a 56-16 win over New Mexico State, the 8-3 Wildcats are back in the top 25 at the final spot. Meanwhile, Arkansas, who fell out of the rankings received 67 votes (the most of any unranked team) after a hard-fought seven-point loss to the Crimson Tide. Mississippi State was third, receiving 42 votes after it followed up its big comeback win over Auburn with a blowout victory over Tennessee State.

Here’s the full poll after Week 12 action.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 11-0 1,550 (62) – 2 Alabama 10-1 1,450 – 3 Ohio State 10-1 1,428 +1 4 Cincinnati 11-0 1,388 -1 5 Notre Dame 10-1 1,258 +1 6 Michigan 10-1 1,250 +1 7 Oklahoma State 10-1 1,210 +2 8 Ole Miss 9-2 1,049 +2 9 Oklahoma 10-1 1,010 +2 10 Baylor 9-2 977 +3 11 Oregon 9-2 864 -6 12 Iowa 9-2 722 +2 13 Michigan State 9-2 698 -5 14 Texas A&M 8-3 683 +2 15 BYU 9-2 675 – 16 Houston 10-1 572 +1 17 Pittsburgh 9-2 507 +2 18 Wisconsin 8-3 485 +2 19 Utah 8-3 478 +6 20 UTSA 11-0 475 -2 21 Wake Forest 9-2 404 -9 22 San Diego State 10-1 257 +1 23 UL-Lafayette 10-1 236 -1 24 NC State 8-3 196 – 25 Kentucky 8-3 91 +1

Dropped from the rankings:

Story continues

No. 22 Arkansas

Others receiving votes:

Arkansas 67; Clemson 56; Mississippi State 42; Penn State 22; Appalachian State 20; Purdue 10; Coastal Carolina 9; Air Force 9; Oregon State 2

Related

OPINION: The bottom line that led to the dismissal of Dan Mullen? Dan Mullen is out of the Florida football job, per sources Gators take another tumble in ESPN's Football Power Index after loss to Missouri Dan Mullen among USA TODAY Sports' 'losers' for Week 12

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.