Here’s where the SEC stands in the latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Even with an upset of No. 2 Auburn at home on Saturday — which marked Florida’s first win against a top-two team since 2009 — the 17-10 Gators are nowhere to be found on the latest update to the USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.

The conference as a whole saw some change, as the Tigers fell to No. 4 with the loss while Kentucky remained at No. 3. Tennessee fell four spots to No. 17, while Arkansas, who just beat the Vols on Saturday, moves up six spots to the No. 18 spot. Finally, Alabama is back in the poll at No. 25 despite a loss on Saturday to the Wildcats.

The SEC is in good shape still with at least six teams likely to make the NCAA Tournament with just a little over two weeks left in the regular season.

A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Gonzaga 23-2 800 (32) – 2 Arizona 24-2 757 +2 3 Kentucky 22-5 682 – 4 Auburn 24-3 669 -2 5 Kansas 22-4 658 +1 6 Duke 23-4 652 -1 7 Purdue 24-4 643 – 8 Villanova 21-6 546 +2 9 Texas Tech 21-6 534 +2 10 Providence 22-3 511 -1 11 Baylor 22-5 509 -3 12 Wisconsin 21-5 434 +4 13 UCLA 19-5 394 +1 14 Illinois 19-7 375 -2 15 Houston 22-4 333 – 16 USC 23-4 325 +1 17 Tennessee 19-7 311 -4 18 Arkansas 21-6 211 +6 19 Ohio State 16-7 179 -1 20 Connecticut 19-7 170 +4 21 Murray St 26-2 163 – 22 Texas 19-8 151 -2 23 Saint Mary’s 22-6 75 +4 24 Michigan St 18-8 72 -5 25 Alabama 17-10 46 +1

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Wyoming; No. 23 Marquette

Others Receiving Votes

Wyoming 34; Marquette 31; Wake Forest 26; Iowa 19; Rutgers 17; Notre Dame 17; Creighton 12; Boise St. 12; Colorado St. 11; Southern Methodist 5; San Diego St. 4; Davidson 4; Miami-Florida 3; Seton Hall 2; North Texas 2; San Francisco 1

Related

Gators' NCAA Tournament résumé a 'winner' after Auburn victory Auburn win puts Florida basketball back in NET rankings top 50

List

Free Throws: Pat Dooley's quick takes from Florida's major upset of Auburn

Story continues

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.