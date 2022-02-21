Here’s where the SEC stands in the latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Even with an upset of No. 2 Auburn at home on Saturday — which marked Florida’s first win against a top-two team since 2009 — the 17-10 Gators are nowhere to be found on the latest update to the USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.

The conference as a whole saw some change, as the Tigers fell to No. 4 with the loss while Kentucky remained at No. 3. Tennessee fell four spots to No. 17, while Arkansas, who just beat the Vols on Saturday, moves up six spots to the No. 18 spot. Finally, Alabama is back in the poll at No. 25 despite a loss on Saturday to the Wildcats.

The SEC is in good shape still with at least six teams likely to make the NCAA Tournament with just a little over two weeks left in the regular season.

A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

23-2

800 (32)

2

Arizona

24-2

757

+2

3

Kentucky

22-5

682

4

Auburn

24-3

669

-2

5

Kansas

22-4

658

+1

6

Duke

23-4

652

-1

7

Purdue

24-4

643

8

Villanova

21-6

546

+2

9

Texas Tech

21-6

534

+2

10

Providence

22-3

511

-1

11

Baylor

22-5

509

-3

12

Wisconsin

21-5

434

+4

13

UCLA

19-5

394

+1

14

Illinois

19-7

375

-2

15

Houston

22-4

333

16

USC

23-4

325

+1

17

Tennessee

19-7

311

-4

18

Arkansas

21-6

211

+6

19

Ohio State

16-7

179

-1

20

Connecticut

19-7

170

+4

21

Murray St

26-2

163

22

Texas

19-8

151

-2

23

Saint Mary’s

22-6

75

+4

24

Michigan St

18-8

72

-5

25

Alabama

17-10

46

+1

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Wyoming; No. 23 Marquette

Others Receiving Votes

Wyoming 34; Marquette 31; Wake Forest 26; Iowa 19; Rutgers 17; Notre Dame 17; Creighton 12; Boise St. 12; Colorado St. 11; Southern Methodist 5; San Diego St. 4; Davidson 4; Miami-Florida 3; Seton Hall 2; North Texas 2; San Francisco 1

