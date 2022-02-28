Here’s where the SEC stands in the latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

LSU ended the weekend on a high note with a 20-point win over a bad Missouri team in Baton Rouge on Saturday, but it missed the chance to earn a huge win that could have moved it closer to the top 25 in the coaches poll when it surrendered a halftime lead on the road against the Kentucky Wildcats.

UK followed that win with a loss to Arkansas, dropping it three spots to No. 3 in the coaches. Auburn also lost to Tennessee on Saturday, and the Tigers saw a one-spot drop to No. 4, becoming the highest-ranked SEC team once again.

As far as the rest of the conference goes, the Vols and Razorbacks are moving up after their big wins to No. 13 and No. 15, respectively. Alabama, meanwhile, is up one spot to No. 24. The Tigers are still not receiving votes in the coaches poll, though they are in the AP Top 25.

A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

24-3

771 (20)

2

Duke

25-4

726 (9)

+4

3

Arizona

25-3

707

-1

4

Baylor

24-5

649 (1)

+7

5

Auburn

25-4

643 (1)

-1

6

Kentucky

23-6

638 (1)

-3

7

Kansas

23-5

615

-2

8

Providence

24-3

596

+2

9

Purdue

24-5

545

-2

10

Wisconsin

23-5

522

+2

11

Villanova

21-7

458

-3

12

Texas Tech

22-7

415

-3

13

Tennessee

21-7

401

+4

14

Houston

24-4

376

+1

15

Arkansas

23-6

356

+3

16

USC

25-4

319

17

Illinois

20-8

271

-3

18

UCLA

21-6

252

-5

19

Connecticut

21-7

244

+1

20

Saint Mary’s

24-6

220

+3

21

Texas

21-8

195

+1

22

Murray State

28-2

166

-1

23

Ohio State

18-8

104

-4

24

Alabama

19-10

44

+1

25

Michigan State

19-9

42

-1

25

Iowa

20-8

42

+4

Others Receiving Votes

Colorado St. 14; Boise St. 13; Notre Dame 10; Marquette 9; Wake Forest 8; Wyoming 6; Seton Hall 6; North Texas 4; San Francisco 3; North Carolina 3; Iowa State 2; Creighton 2; South Dakota State 1; San Diego St. 1; Miami-Florida 1

