Where the SEC stands in final USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Florida GatorsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Florida Gators haven’t received a vote in the USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll in a long time, and a second-round exit in the SEC Tournament isn’t changing things in the final update before the NCAA Tournament begins.
Kentucky, Auburn and Tennessee are at the top of the conference and own the Nos. 6-8 spots in the poll, respectively. Arkansas is the fourth and final SEC team ranked in the Coaches Poll at No. 22. All four of these teams have a real shot to go deep into the tournament this year.
Texas A&M‘s run to the championship game in the conference tournament should have earned the Aggies a bid to the Big Dance, but they’ll be a 1-seed in the NIT this year instead. The Aggies finished with eight votes in this week’s poll compared to Alabama‘s two, but the Crimson Tide is a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament. LSU finished with three votes in the poll and is also a No. 6 seed.
A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
26-3
799 (31)
–
2
Arizona
31-3
765 (1)
–
3
Kansas
28-6
701
+3
4
Baylor
26-6
649
-1
5
Villanova
26-7
628
+3
6
Kentucky
26-7
612
-1
7
Auburn
27-5
607
-3
8
Tennessee
26-7
597
+3
9
Purdue
27-7
588
–
10
Duke
28-6
552
-3
11
Texas Tech
25-9
429
+3
12
UCLA
25-7
425
+1
13
Providence
25-5
385
-3
14
24-7
376
-2
15
Houston
29-5
286
+3
16
Saint Mary’s
25-7
280
+1
16
Illinois
22-9
280
-1
18
Arkansas
25-8
272
-2
19
26-9
258
+4
20
Murray St.
30-2
230
-1
21
Connecticut
23-9
195
-1
22
26-7
141
-1
23
Boise St.
27-7
81
+3
24
Virginia Tech
23-12
59
–
25
21-11
49
-3
Schools Dropped Out
No. 24 Colorado St; No. 25 Ohio St
Others Receiving Votes
Colorado St. 34; Michigan St 24; North Carolina 22; Seton Hall 13; Creighton 13; Texas A&M 8; South Dakota State 6; Loyola-Chicago 6; Davidson 6; Memphis 5; Marquette 4; San Diego St. 3; Louisiana State 3; Wake Forest 2; Ohio St. 2; Alabama 2; Vermont 1; San Francisco 1; Akron 1.
Related
Florida basketball receives NIT bid, faces Iona in first round
Lady Gators earn NCAA Tournament bid, play in-state foe in first round
Gators men fail to make NCAA Tournament for first time since 2016
Mike White leaving to coach at Florida's biggest rival
List
What went right and wrong for Florida's two basketball programs?
List
Pat Dooley answers the burning questions behind Mike White's departure
Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.
Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.