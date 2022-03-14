Where the SEC stands in final USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

The Florida Gators haven’t received a vote in the USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll in a long time, and a second-round exit in the SEC Tournament isn’t changing things in the final update before the NCAA Tournament begins.

Kentucky, Auburn and Tennessee are at the top of the conference and own the Nos. 6-8 spots in the poll, respectively. Arkansas is the fourth and final SEC team ranked in the Coaches Poll at No. 22. All four of these teams have a real shot to go deep into the tournament this year.

Texas A&M‘s run to the championship game in the conference tournament should have earned the Aggies a bid to the Big Dance, but they’ll be a 1-seed in the NIT this year instead. The Aggies finished with eight votes in this week’s poll compared to Alabama‘s two, but the Crimson Tide is a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament. LSU finished with three votes in the poll and is also a No. 6 seed.

A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Gonzaga 26-3 799 (31) – 2 Arizona 31-3 765 (1) – 3 Kansas 28-6 701 +3 4 Baylor 26-6 649 -1 5 Villanova 26-7 628 +3 6 Kentucky 26-7 612 -1 7 Auburn 27-5 607 -3 8 Tennessee 26-7 597 +3 9 Purdue 27-7 588 – 10 Duke 28-6 552 -3 11 Texas Tech 25-9 429 +3 12 UCLA 25-7 425 +1 13 Providence 25-5 385 -3 14 Wisconsin 24-7 376 -2 15 Houston 29-5 286 +3 16 Saint Mary’s 25-7 280 +1 16 Illinois 22-9 280 -1 18 Arkansas 25-8 272 -2 19 Iowa 26-9 258 +4 20 Murray St. 30-2 230 -1 21 Connecticut 23-9 195 -1 22 USC 26-7 141 -1 23 Boise St. 27-7 81 +3 24 Virginia Tech 23-12 59 – 25 Texas 21-11 49 -3

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Colorado St; No. 25 Ohio St

Others Receiving Votes

Colorado St. 34; Michigan St 24; North Carolina 22; Seton Hall 13; Creighton 13; Texas A&M 8; South Dakota State 6; Loyola-Chicago 6; Davidson 6; Memphis 5; Marquette 4; San Diego St. 3; Louisiana State 3; Wake Forest 2; Ohio St. 2; Alabama 2; Vermont 1; San Francisco 1; Akron 1.

