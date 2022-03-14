Where the SEC stands in final USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

David Rosenberg
·3 min read
Where the SEC stands in final USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
The Florida Gators haven’t received a vote in the USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll in a long time, and a second-round exit in the SEC Tournament isn’t changing things in the final update before the NCAA Tournament begins.

Kentucky, Auburn and Tennessee are at the top of the conference and own the Nos. 6-8 spots in the poll, respectively. Arkansas is the fourth and final SEC team ranked in the Coaches Poll at No. 22. All four of these teams have a real shot to go deep into the tournament this year.

Texas A&M‘s run to the championship game in the conference tournament should have earned the Aggies a bid to the Big Dance, but they’ll be a 1-seed in the NIT this year instead. The Aggies finished with eight votes in this week’s poll compared to Alabama‘s two, but the Crimson Tide is a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament. LSU finished with three votes in the poll and is also a No. 6 seed.

A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

26-3

799 (31)

2

Arizona

31-3

765 (1)

3

Kansas

28-6

701

+3

4

Baylor

26-6

649

-1

5

Villanova

26-7

628

+3

6

Kentucky

26-7

612

-1

7

Auburn

27-5

607

-3

8

Tennessee

26-7

597

+3

9

Purdue

27-7

588

10

Duke

28-6

552

-3

11

Texas Tech

25-9

429

+3

12

UCLA

25-7

425

+1

13

Providence

25-5

385

-3

14

Wisconsin

24-7

376

-2

15

Houston

29-5

286

+3

16

Saint Mary’s

25-7

280

+1

16

Illinois

22-9

280

-1

18

Arkansas

25-8

272

-2

19

Iowa

26-9

258

+4

20

Murray St.

30-2

230

-1

21

Connecticut

23-9

195

-1

22

USC

26-7

141

-1

23

Boise St.

27-7

81

+3

24

Virginia Tech

23-12

59

25

Texas

21-11

49

-3

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Colorado St; No. 25 Ohio St

Others Receiving Votes

Colorado St. 34; Michigan St 24; North Carolina 22; Seton Hall 13; Creighton 13; Texas A&M 8; South Dakota State 6; Loyola-Chicago 6; Davidson 6; Memphis 5; Marquette 4; San Diego St. 3; Louisiana State 3; Wake Forest 2; Ohio St. 2; Alabama 2; Vermont 1; San Francisco 1; Akron 1.

