Where each SEC quarterback situation ranks in ESPN’s QB tiers
In recent years, the SEC has become one of the strongest quarterback conferences in the nation. Last season’s Heisman winner, Bryce Young, was a quarterback in the SEC and will look to repeat that feat in 2022.
All 14 teams have unique quarterback situations. Whether it be a solidified starter like Young with the Crimson Tide, or maybe an all-out battle in Missouri to see who will be their lead passer.
ESPN took that into account and many other factors when putting together a tier-ranking system for every Division I quarterback in the nation.
While the entire list offers explanations and details for nearly every program and their quarterback’s, let’s take a look at how the SEC currently stands.
Tier 1: Heisman or bust
Alabama’s Bryce Young
Tier 2a: What's a guy gotta do to get some Heisman love around here?
Georgia‘s Stetson Bennett
Tier 3: Pretty ... pretty good
Tier 4: Definitely. Probably. Maybe.
South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler
Kentucky’s Will Levis
Tier 5: So hot right now
Florida‘s Anthony Richardson
Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart
Tier 10: Big-time QB battles
Tier 14: Is there a diamond in the rough?
Auburn‘s Zach Calzada, TJ Finley
Tier 16: A little change will do you good
Missouri’s Jack Abraham, Brady Cook, Tyler Macon and Sam Horn
Tier 19: Frantically refreshing the transfer-portal site hoping to find a miracle
Vanderbilt’s Ken Seals and Mike Wright
