Where each SEC quarterback situation ranks in ESPN’s QB tiers

In recent years, the SEC has become one of the strongest quarterback conferences in the nation. Last season’s Heisman winner, Bryce Young, was a quarterback in the SEC and will look to repeat that feat in 2022.

All 14 teams have unique quarterback situations. Whether it be a solidified starter like Young with the Crimson Tide, or maybe an all-out battle in Missouri to see who will be their lead passer.

ESPN took that into account and many other factors when putting together a tier-ranking system for every Division I quarterback in the nation.

While the entire list offers explanations and details for nearly every program and their quarterback’s, let’s take a look at how the SEC currently stands.

Tier 1: Heisman or bust

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Alabama’s Bryce Young

Tier 2a: What's a guy gotta do to get some Heisman love around here?

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia‘s Stetson Bennett

Tier 3: Pretty ... pretty good

Journal-Courier

Tennessee‘s Hendon Hooker

Mississippi State’s Will Rogers

Arkansas‘ KJ Jefferson

Tier 4: Definitely. Probably. Maybe.

(Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler

Kentucky’s Will Levis

Tier 5: So hot right now

[Matt Pendleton/Special to Sun]

Florida‘s Anthony Richardson

Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart

Tier 10: Big-time QB battles

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

LSU‘s Jayden Daniels, Myles Brennan

Texas A&M‘s Haynes King, Max Johnson, Connor Weigman

Tier 14: Is there a diamond in the rough?

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn‘s Zach Calzada, TJ Finley

Tier 16: A little change will do you good

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri’s Jack Abraham, Brady Cook, Tyler Macon and Sam Horn

Tier 19: Frantically refreshing the transfer-portal site hoping to find a miracle

The Tennessean

Vanderbilt’s Ken Seals and Mike Wright

