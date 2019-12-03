Where Seahawks stand in NFC West following win over Vikings

The Seahawks are now at the top of the NFC West and control their own destiny with a 37-30 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.

The New Orleans Saints (10-2) jumped into the conference's No. 1 seed thanks to the Seahawks' win, dropping their division rival 49ers down to No. 5.

Seattle (10-2) moved to the No. 2 seed and holds the top spot in the NFC West Division thanks to a 27-24 OT win over the 49ers in Week 10 at Levi's Stadium.

New Orleans holds the tie-breaker on Seattle because of their win over the Seahawks in Week 3. The stakes remain high for all teams involved as New Orleans and San Francisco will face off next week.

Three of the Seahawks final four games are to divisional opponents. They will have a short week before traveling to Los Angeles to take on the LA Rams. The Seahawks took down the Rams in Week 5, 30-29. After a trip east to take on the Panthers, the Seahawks host the Cardinals, a team they defeated 27-10 in Week 4. Then, what could turn out to be the game that decides the division, Seattle hosts San Francisco in Week 17 in the final game of the regular season.

Here's the full NFC playoff picture after Monday night:

New Orleans Saints (10-2) Seattle Seahawks (10-2) Green Bay Packers (9-3) Dallas Cowboys (6-6) San Francisco 49ers (10-2) Minnesota Vikings (8-4)

