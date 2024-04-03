Here’s Where to Score NCAA March Madness 2024 Tickets Online (Even if They’re Sold Out)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: We recommend cross-checking Vivid Seats, Ticketmaster, StubHub, and SeatGeek to find the best prices on March Madness tickets this year.

More from Rolling Stone

Buy March Madness Tickets on StubHub

The 2024 March Madness NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournament is going strong, and if you’re considering seeing a game in person before the season is over, we recommend acting now: Final Four tickets are going fast, with March Madness ticket prices skyrocketing in the wake of Caitlin Clark’s record-breaking run for the University of Iowa. The good news is you can still score some great deals on tickets (if you know where to look).

Below is a quick guide on how to buy cheap NCAA March Madness tickets online.

Where to Buy NCAA March Madness Tickets 2024

Looking to buy March Madness tickets online? Ticketmaster is the official ticketing site for the NCAA basketball tournament, with prices currently starting from the $550 range (at the time of writing).

Your next best bet is going through a reliable resale site, as these will sometimes have better deals and discounts available. Below are some trustworthy ticketing sites that we use for sports and concerts, plus any deals they’re running right now. Once you’ve decided on a game, be sure to cross-check prices as they can vary considerably between sites.

1. Buy March Madness Tickets on StubHub

A go-to place to buy March Madness tickets is StubHub — a resale site similar to Vivid Seats. StubHub conveniently shows how many tickets are available for each game, letting you know how fast you need to buy when securing tickets.

Buy Final Four Tickets on StubHub

2. Buy March Madness Tickets on Vivid Seats

One of our favorite ticketing sites is Vivid Seats, which we find often has some of the best prices on tickets to sports games and other events. You can easily look up college basketball tickets for any team or championship on Vivid Seats’ dedicated landing page here. When checking out, be sure to use our exclusive Rolling Stone promo code, RS2024, to save $20 off any order of $200 or more. Vivid Seats also has a rewards program that lets you buy 10 tickets and get the 11th ticket free.

Buy Final Four Tickets on Vivid Seats

3. Buy March madness Tickets on Ticketmaster

If you’re looking to buy March Madness tickets right when they go on sale for a new season, head to Ticketmaster. Ticketmaster doesn’t typically offer as many promos and discounts as resale sites, so you will have to pay full price most of the time.

BUY Final Four Tickets at Ticketmaster

4. Buy March Madness Tickets on SeatGeek

SeatGeek has a ton of options for buying college basketball tickets online, and their NCAA ticket landing page has a handy list of popular teams and games if you want to find the most-hyped events.

Buy Final Four Tickets at SeatGeek

5. Buy March Madness Tickets on Ticket Liquidator

Another options for finding discount Final Four tickets online? Try Ticket Liquidator, which offers cheap March Madness tickets and has plenty of seats still available. Right now, you can use the promo code TLSUMMER to save $10 off your purchase at TicketLiquidator.com.

Buy Final Four Tickets at Ticket Liquidator

6. Buy March Madness Tickets on TicketNetwork

TicketNetwork is offering a variety of March Madness resale tickets, but the best part is you can currently save $10 off any ticketing purchase of $200 or more with the discount code TNTIX.

Buy Final Four Tickets at TicketNetwork

How Much Are 2024 March Madness Tickets?

The price of NCAA March Madness tickets varies drastically depending on which team you’re looking to see and how far along in the tournament the game is. For example, the 2023-2024 women’s college basketball season has experienced a huge surge in viewership, leading to the the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament seeing a sell-out for the first time in its 30-year history. Of course, now that we’re closer to the Final Four, tickets will be getting more expensive. The Final Four ticket prices see the Women’s games starting at $628 compared to a price of $550 for the Men’s Final Four.

NCAA March Madness 2024 Final Four Schedule

March Madness officially kicked off Tuesday, March 19, but the tournament is now into the Final Four games, with the men’s starting on April 6. The NCAA men’s basketball championship game will take place on Monday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The women’s Final Four games will kick off April 5, and the women’s March Madness finals will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Here are all of the upcoming games for the Final Four and championship (times in ET):

Friday, April 5 (Women’s Final Four)

NC State vs. South Carolina @ 7:00 p.m.

UConn vs. Iowa @ 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 6 (Men’s Final Four)

NC State vs. Purdue @ 6:09 p.m.

Alabama vs. UConn @ 8:49 p.m.

Sunday, April 7 (Women’s National championship game)

TBD vs. TBD — TBD

Monday, April 8 (Men’s National championship game)

TBD vs. TBD — 9:20 p.m

Best of Rolling Stone