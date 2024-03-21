Where is Samford located? What to know of Kansas basketball's first-round March madness opponent

Part of the 'madness' of March Madness is experiencing schools casual fans have not heard of making big noise in the NCAA Tournament.

One potential team to do that this season could be the Samford Bulldogs, who are making just their third-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

More: Watch select NCAA Tournament games with Sling TV

The private school located in Homewood, Alabama, is one of four programs from the state to qualify for the Big Dance in 2024. It is also the least likely of the group to have made it. But the No. 13 seed Bulldogs (29-5, 15-3 in Southern Conference play) take on No. 4 Kansas (22-10, 10-8 Big 12) at 9:55 p.m. Thursday at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

The Bulldogs' last NCAA appearance came in 2000, and the program has suffered 14 losing seasons since. Following a 6-13 season in a pandemic-shortened 2020-21, Samford coach Bucky McMillan has led his program to a 71-27 record over the last three seasons. All of that culminated in the program's first SoCon championship since joining the league in 2008.

Here's everything you need to know about Samford, from what conference it competes in, its NCAA Tournament history and more:

Where is Samford located?

Location: Homewood, Ala.

Student population: 5,791

Samford is located in Homewood, Alabama, which is near the better-known Birmingham. Samford is the 87th-oldest institution of higher learning in the country, founded in 1841.

Samford enrolls 5,791 students from 49 states and 16 countries, per the university website.

REQUIRED READING: Will Kevin McCullar Jr., Hunter Dickinson play for Kansas basketball in March Madness?

What conference is Samford in?

Samford has been in the Southern Conference since 2008. The program began fielding athletics in 1971, playing independently until 1978 when it joined the Trans America Athletic Conference, which was rebranded to the Atlantic Sun Conference in 2001. They previously joined the Ohio Valley Conference until joining the Southern Conference.

The university fields 17 varsity sports — eight men's and nine women's teams.

'Bucky Ball': Who is Samford's coach?

McMillan, 40, was just a teenager the last time the Bulldogs reached the NCAA Tournament. The fourth-year coach grew up in Birmingham and was named Samford's 29th head men’s basketball coach on April 6, 2020.

Before taking the Samford job, he was the head coach at Mountain Brook High School near Birmingham for 12 seasons, where he also played high school basketball before playing at Birmingham-Southern College from 2002 to 2006. As a high school coach, he reached the state championship seven times in 12 years at the state's highest classification, winning state titles in 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Under McMillan, the Bulldogs have won 20 games in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history, and the 15 conference wins this season matched a program record from the 1999 season. Under McMillan, Samford plays with an offensive-minded approach, ranking 28th in the nation in scoring offense (78.7 points per game) and 20th in the country in bench points per game (26.53).

McMillan took over a program that ranked No. 325 in the NET rankings coming off a 10-23 season. The Bulldogs ranked 74th in NET Rankings this season, going 2-2 in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games. The Kansas game will be the third Quad 1 game of the season for them, in which they are 0-2.

REQUIRED READING: Samford basketball coach, players react to Kevin McCullar Jr. not playing for Kansas

Samford's 2023-24 season rundown

2023-24 record: 29-5 (15-3 Southern Conference)

The Bulldogs won the regular season title in the Southern Conference, earning the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. They beat No. 8 Mercer, No. 5 Furman, and No. 7 ETSU to win the conference tournament and earn an at-large berth, joining Alabama, Auburn and UAB as NCAA Tournament teams from the state.

Achor Achor was a force for the Bulldogs this season, leading the team with 15.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 60% from the field and 44.6% from 3-point range. Achor was one of seven players to shoot over 39% from three this season, something which has been a key for upsets in past NCAA Tournaments.

Samford's NCAA Tournament history

1999: Lost in the first round

2000: Lost in the first round

2024: TBD

Seth Davis puts Kansas on upset alert

CBS analyst Seth Davis put Kansas on upset alert against the Bulldogs for Thursday's matchup. The Bulldogs play an up-and-down, fast style of basketball, averaging 86 points per game, slightly ahead of Florida (85.1 PPG).

With the Jayhawks playing without the services of Kevin McCullar Jr. - the leading scorer for Kansas with 18.3 points per game - Samford could prove to be a challenge.

The Bulldogs also have 11 players who average at least nine minutes played per game, another thing that could be a factor against an under-manned Kansas.

“You mentioned the injuries to Kansas,” Davis said. “They were already not a deep team. Samford is an up-and-down team. They play 10 guys. And the game is in Salt Lake City, where altitude is a factor.”

"I've got McNeese over Gonzaga, and — you ready? SAMFORD takes down KANSAS."@SethDavisHoops offers his takes on the MIDWEST REGION #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/xaGF3S0xMD — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 17, 2024

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Where is Samford? Location, March Madness history, more to know