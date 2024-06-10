Where Sam Underhill ranks in the list of most destructive tacklers of all time

Sam Underhill sent Alex Mitchell flying backwards in the Premiership final - PA/David Davies

Sam Underhill’s thunderous tackling was one of the highlights of the Premiership final as the England flanker added to his highlight reel of big hits.

But where does Underhill sit in the most destructive tackles of the professional era?

10. Sam Underhill (England)

A shining light in Bath’s defeat on Saturday, Underhill reminded everyone of his willingness to whack.

Mitchell just got levelled by a Sam Underhill special 💥 pic.twitter.com/XVB6O6Dplm — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) June 8, 2024

It is worth remembering, too, however, that he is a supreme technical defender; his try-saver on Scott Williams at Twickenham in 2018 is an all-timer.

Is this the best try-saving tackle Twickenham has ever seen?



Sam Underhill doing superhuman things #OnThisDay in 2018 🌹#GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/epXD4CXD8N — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 10, 2021

9. Courtney Lawes (England)

The victorious Saint, playing his final game for his club, departs these shores with his game as rounded and developed as ever. It all started, though, as a rough, tough second row at Northampton, where almost every fly-half in England would pray for their rib cages before a match.

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙤 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙝𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙗𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙬𝙖𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙛𝙤𝙧...😮‍💨😍



Our Courtney Lawes tackle compilation is here 💥 pic.twitter.com/kpDMH6SmBI — Guinness Men's Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) October 26, 2023

8. Willem Alberts (South Africa)

When Alberts hit something, it stayed hit. He might not have had the dynamism or robotic churn as some of the other defenders but for pure power and naked aggression, Alberts takes some beating.

7. Levani Botia (Fiji)

At present, no one combines defensive alacrity with formidable strength like the Fijian. He will hit you again, again and again, each time with tenacious intensity. Then, as an added bonus, he’ll win the ball, too. Botia is already a legend on the French club scene.

6. Jerry Collins (New Zealand)

The late, great Collins was described by this newspaper, upon his tragic death in 2015, as “able to tackle unfortunate souls into the next postcode”. The flanker became a mainstay of the All Blacks back row just before the side embarked on a period of world domination, but his defensive legacy laid the foundations for the titles that followed.

5. Pieter-Steph du Toit (South Africa)

The Springbok has turned into one of the most devastating defenders in the modern game, both in the proliferation of his hits and in the power of them. Deservedly player of the match in last year’s World Cup final and a crucial cog in South Africa’s hegemony.

I've got a lot of time & love for Pieter-Steph du Toit's tackling ability.



One of the best tacklers in rugby right now?



Full Video --> https://t.co/7rxALjuB0b pic.twitter.com/T12ywrThVV — Andrew Forde (@andrewfrugby) June 7, 2024

4. Jacques Burger (Namibia)

With zero regard for his own safety, Burger was one of those mad dogs who people always wanted on their side. A champion - in both Europe and England several times - with Saracens, and led his nation heroically in many an against-all-odds fixture.

3. Brian Lima (Samoa)

Pound for pound, the biggest hitter in the history of rugby and how could someone nicknamed the ‘Chiropractor’ not feature high up? The wing’s shot on Derick Hougaard at the 2003 World Cup remains one of the professional game’s most iconic meetings of shoulder and rib.

2003 Brian Lima massive hit

South Africa vs Samoa

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane pic.twitter.com/Mo9Bqnyj17 — APSM Rugby Channel 🏉 (@ApsmRugby) February 12, 2024

2. Trevor Leota (Samoa)

The issue, of course, is that even in the early noughties Leota did more than just flirt with illegality. So, by current standards, he’d spend most of the season on the sidelines. But if Lima was the chiropractor then Leota was the handy man: bones, muscles, organs - teeth, even. He was the man for the job.

Trevor Leota pic.twitter.com/QbqlbTls4Q — APSM Rugby Channel 🏉 (@ApsmRugby) September 29, 2023

1. Henry Tuilagi (Samoa)

Terrifyingly, Tuilagi is probably more well known for the destruction he caused with the ball than without it, and yet some of the tackles he put in are among the most vicious in the history of the sport. Just ask Ben Foden, Jamie Cudmore or anyone else who had the misfortune of running straight at him.

Have your say...

Do you agree with Charles’ top 10? Vote in the poll below and if you think anyone is missing that should be there, join the debate in the comments section below:

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.