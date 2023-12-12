Where the Saints stand in the NFL playoff picture after Week 14
The New Orleans Saints still sit outside of the NFC playoff picture. The Saints were able to end their three game losing streak in an unimpressive victory over the Carolina Panthers. They are now tied with the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers for first place in the NFC South, but they fall third in the three-way tiebreaker.
Here is the NFC playoff picture after Week 14 and where the Saints stand after the week of action:
San Francisco 49ers (10-3)
After three straight losses, San Francisco rattled off five straight victories. The 49ers also win tiebreakers against the Cowboys and Eagles due to victories over both of the other NFC elites.
Dallas Cowboys (10-4)
The Dallas Cowboys emphatically defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. With the victory, the Cowboys take the lead in the division. This division will come down to the wire.
Detroit Lions (9-4)
Detroit struggled with the Bears for the second time in a month. This time they weren’t able to escape with a win. Due to the loss, the Lions don’t join the 49ers, Cowboys and Eagles as 10-4 NFC teams.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)
The Buccaneers are now on top of the NFC South. Tampa Bay defeats Atlanta and is now the winner of a three way tie for first place.
Philadelphia Eagles (10-3)
The Philadelphia Eagles are in unfamiliar territory. The defending NFC champions have been the number one seed all year long. Their loss to the Cowboys not only knocked them out of the number one seed, it also knocked them out of the divisional lead.
Minnesota Vikings (7-6)
The Joshua Dobbs story has come to an abrupt win. The Vikings get their first win since defeating the Saints this week. The only score of the game was a field goal by Minnesota.
Green Bay Packers (6-7)
The Packers surprisingly fell to the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Their first loss since Nov. 19 creates the NFC logjam of five 6-7 teams.
Los Angeles Rams (6-7)
Similarly to the Packers, the Rams ended a three game winning streak. They’re playing some of their best football, but they lost in devastating fashion to the Ravens in overtime.
Seattle Seahawks (6-7)
The Seahawks join their NFC West rivals in the playoff hunt. Due to a better conference record, the Seahawks win a tiebreaker against the Atlanta Falcons.
Atlanta Falcons (6-7)
The Atlanta Falcons dropped out of first place in the NFC South after a loss to the Buccaneers. Just like the Saints, when they fell out of the divisional lead, the Falcons also fall out of the playoffs.