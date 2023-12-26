Where the Saints stand in the NFC playoff picture after Week 16

The New Orleans Saints were starting to climb up the NFC playoff picture with consecutive victories. However, a loss to the Los Angeles Rams derailed all momentum. The Saints finally played a playoff caliber team and fell short again.

The repercussions of the defeat are felt in the Saints playoff hopes. Attention now turns completely to the divisional race. Let’s take a look at why the wild card race feels like a difficult task.

This is the NFC playoff picture after Week 16’s action:

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers fell flat on Monday Night Football, however, they still retain the number one seed. The race has gotten closer. The 49ers have the head to head advantage over the Eagles, so they probably won’t have the top seed clinched before the end of the season. The Lions also have an 11-4 record and are tied for the best record in the NFC.

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles finally end their skid. The Giants played Philadelphia closer than expected but the Eagles came out with a victory and sit on top of the NFC East

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions walk away from a tough game versus the Vikings and walk right into a tough game with the Cowboys. This game will have major ramifications and could clinch the Cowboys spot in the wild card.

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The only team with a winning record in the NFC South holds the fourth seed in the conference. The way they’ve played over the last couple of weeks, it’s hard to not say they’re the best team in the division. They’ve impressively had multiple sacks in the last nine games.

Dallas Cowboys (10-5)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys dropped two games at the worst time. They’ve clinched a playoff spot, but are currently battling the Eagles for the division title. A win versus Detroit on Saturday feels mandatory for Dallas’ divisional title hopes.

Los Angeles Rams (8-7)

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Saints fans know this team well. Kyren Williams returning to the lineup has helped Los Angeles hit their stride and make a playoff push late in the season. Their last game of the season against the 49ers could knock them down to the seventh seed.

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks have won two games in the row with a by score of 20-17 and are now in the final wild card slot. The final two games are winnable for Seattle, and the aforementioned Rams versus 49ers game could allow Seattle to take a hold of the sixth seed at the end of the season.

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been ugly for the Vikings since defeating the Saints. The Josh Dobbs experience has ran its course. Minnesota’s only win in the last five games was a 3-0 victory over the Raiders. Their downfall continues as their out of the playoffs.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta is back in the win column after back to back divisional losses. Those losses give them no room for error in the NFC South race, but their win allows them to stay reasonably close for the wild card race.

Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Just like Atlanta, the Green Bay Packers bounce back from a two game losing streak. Prior to the losing streak, it appeared Green Bay was in the driver’s seat for one of the last two wild card slots. Now, they’re trying to claw back into that position.

New Orleans Saints (7-8)

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire