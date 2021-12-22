Where the Saints rank in updated NFC playoff standings after Week 15

The New Orleans Saints are thick in the mix for a wild-card seed in the NFC playoff picture, but they need some help to secure it. They exited their Sunday night win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the NFC’s seventh seed — only to see their hold on it wither away as the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles leapfrogged them with wins on Monday and Tuesday.

Now, the Saints are back on the outside looking in. They’ll need the teams ahead of them to trip up in

Green Bay Packers (11-3)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys (10-4)

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals (10-4)

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams (10-4)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers (8-6)

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings (7-7)

AP Photo/Brett Duke, File

Philadelphia Eagles (7-7)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints (7-7)

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

Washington Football Team (6-8)

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons (6-8)

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

