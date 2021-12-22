Where the Saints rank in updated NFC playoff standings after Week 15
The New Orleans Saints are thick in the mix for a wild-card seed in the NFC playoff picture, but they need some help to secure it. They exited their Sunday night win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the NFC’s seventh seed — only to see their hold on it wither away as the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles leapfrogged them with wins on Monday and Tuesday.
Now, the Saints are back on the outside looking in. They’ll need the teams ahead of them to trip up in
Green Bay Packers (11-3)
Dallas Cowboys (10-4)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4)
Arizona Cardinals (10-4)
Los Angeles Rams (10-4)
San Francisco 49ers (8-6)
Minnesota Vikings (7-7)
Philadelphia Eagles (7-7)
New Orleans Saints (7-7)
Washington Football Team (6-8)
Atlanta Falcons (6-8)
