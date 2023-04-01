Where do the Saints rank in salary cap spending at each position?
There isn’t a team that manages the salary cap more creatively than the New Orleans Saints, who use clever contract structuring and payout loopholes to maximize their resources. But where do they rank in positional spending around the league?
Over The Cap has a positional spending table which plots out the Saints’ salary cap commitments at each group. For a team stocked with many aging veterans and recent free agent acquisitions, they rank just inside the top half of the league at many positions.
Here’s a look at how the Saints’ spending stacks up on both offense and defense:
Quarterback: $12,742,000
Sean Gardner/Getty Images
NFL rank: 20th
Running back: $12,857,000
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
NFL rank: 9th
Wide receiver: $28,052,579
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
NFL rank: 13th
Tight end: $13,520,073
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Rank: 11th
Offensive line: $44,135,112
AP Photo/Danny Karnik
NFL rank: 14th
Offense: $111,306,764
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NFL rank: 13th
Defensive tackle: $5,640,000
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NFL rank: 32nd
Defensive end: $25,518,675
AP Photo/Danny Karnik
NFL rank: 14th
Linebacker: $14,244,359
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Rank: 13th
Safety: $11,372,225
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
Rank: 11th
Cornerback: $23,514,488
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NFL rank: 12th
Defense: $80,289,747
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
Rank: 26th