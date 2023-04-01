Where do the Saints rank in salary cap spending at each position?

There isn’t a team that manages the salary cap more creatively than the New Orleans Saints, who use clever contract structuring and payout loopholes to maximize their resources. But where do they rank in positional spending around the league?

Over The Cap has a positional spending table which plots out the Saints’ salary cap commitments at each group. For a team stocked with many aging veterans and recent free agent acquisitions, they rank just inside the top half of the league at many positions.

Here’s a look at how the Saints’ spending stacks up on both offense and defense:

Quarterback: $12,742,000

NFL rank: 20th

Running back: $12,857,000

NFL rank: 9th

Wide receiver: $28,052,579

NFL rank: 13th

Tight end: $13,520,073

Rank: 11th

Offensive line: $44,135,112

NFL rank: 14th

Offense: $111,306,764

NFL rank: 13th

Defensive tackle: $5,640,000

NFL rank: 32nd

Defensive end: $25,518,675

NFL rank: 14th

Linebacker: $14,244,359

Rank: 13th

Safety: $11,372,225

Rank: 11th

Cornerback: $23,514,488

NFL rank: 12th

Defense: $80,289,747

Rank: 26th

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire