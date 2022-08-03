Where the Saints rank in positional spending across the NFL
There has been a lot of arguing about how the New Orleans Saints approached the offseason. Should they have blown it up? Did they do the right thing in doubling down and trading next year’s first round pick?
Whatever side you fall on, the season is nearly here and the final say on the roster is about to be made. Money is also a huge talking point with New Orleans. According to Over the Cap, here is where the Saints rank in positional spending across the league for 2022, with $11.28 million left to spend.
Quarterbacks
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Total cap hit: $7.99 million
NFL ranking: 26th
Top cap hit: Jameis Winston, $4 million
Running backs
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Total cap hit: $12.86 million
NFL ranking: 9th
Top cap hit: Alvin Kamara, $6.13 million
Wide receivers
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Total cap hit: $31.59 million
NFL ranking: 9th
Top cap hit: Michael Thomas, $13.05 million
Tight ends
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Total cap hit: $12.53 million
NFL ranking: 9th
Top cap hit: Taysom Hill, $5.13 million
Offensive line
AP Photo/Derick Hingle
Total cap hit: $36.72 million
NFL ranking: 17th
Top cap hit: Ryan Ramczyk, $8.48 million
Total offense
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Total cap hit: $101.7 million
NFL ranking: 21st
Top cap hit: Michael Thomas, $13.05 million
Interior defensive line
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Total cap hit: $13.32 million
NFL ranking: 26th
Top cap hit: David Onyemata, $6.75 million
Edge rushers
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Total cap hit: $23.75 million
NFL ranking: 13th
Top cap hit: Cameron Jordan, $12.43 million
Linebackers
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
Total cap hit: $13.41 million
NFL ranking: 15th
Top cap hit: Demario Davis, $5.9 million
Cornerbacks
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Total cap hit: $18.91 million
NFL ranking: 17th
Top cap hit: Marshon Lattimore, $8.99 million
Safeties
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Total cap hit: $12.48 million
NFL ranking: 18th
Top cap hit: Tyrann Marhieu, $3.4 million
Total defense
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Total cap hit: $81.86 million
NFL ranking: 27th
Top cap hit: Cameron Jordan, $12.43 million
