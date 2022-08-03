Where the Saints rank in positional spending across the NFL

There has been a lot of arguing about how the New Orleans Saints approached the offseason. Should they have blown it up? Did they do the right thing in doubling down and trading next year’s first round pick?

Whatever side you fall on, the season is nearly here and the final say on the roster is about to be made. Money is also a huge talking point with New Orleans. According to Over the Cap, here is where the Saints rank in positional spending across the league for 2022, with $11.28 million left to spend.

Quarterbacks

Total cap hit: $7.99 million

NFL ranking: 26th

Top cap hit: Jameis Winston, $4 million

Running backs

Total cap hit: $12.86 million

NFL ranking: 9th

Top cap hit: Alvin Kamara, $6.13 million

Wide receivers

Total cap hit: $31.59 million

NFL ranking: 9th

Top cap hit: Michael Thomas, $13.05 million

Tight ends

Total cap hit: $12.53 million

NFL ranking: 9th

Top cap hit: Taysom Hill, $5.13 million

Offensive line

Total cap hit: $36.72 million

NFL ranking: 17th

Top cap hit: Ryan Ramczyk, $8.48 million

Total offense

Total cap hit: $101.7 million

NFL ranking: 21st

Top cap hit: Michael Thomas, $13.05 million

Interior defensive line

Total cap hit: $13.32 million

NFL ranking: 26th

Top cap hit: David Onyemata, $6.75 million

Edge rushers

Total cap hit: $23.75 million

NFL ranking: 13th

Top cap hit: Cameron Jordan, $12.43 million

Linebackers

Total cap hit: $13.41 million

NFL ranking: 15th

Top cap hit: Demario Davis, $5.9 million

Cornerbacks

Total cap hit: $18.91 million

NFL ranking: 17th

Top cap hit: Marshon Lattimore, $8.99 million

Safeties

Total cap hit: $12.48 million

NFL ranking: 18th

Top cap hit: Tyrann Marhieu, $3.4 million

Total defense

Total cap hit: $81.86 million

NFL ranking: 27th

Top cap hit: Cameron Jordan, $12.43 million

