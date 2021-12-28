Where the Saints rank in NFC playoff standings after Week 16
Well, that’s not great. The New Orleans Saints didn’t do themselves any favors in their Week 16 loss to the Miami Dolphins, falling to 7-8 on the season and slipping down the NFC playoff standings. Now they’re in a three-way gridlock with a couple of other mediocre teams on the outside looking in as the playoff rankings begin to settle. See for yourself:
1. Green Bay Packers (12-3)
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
2. Dallas Cowboys (11-4)
AP Photo/Derick Hingle
3. Los Angeles Rams (11-4)
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4)
AP Photo/Jason Behnken
5. Arizona Cardinals (10-5)
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
6. San Francisco 49ers (8-7)
David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
7. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
8. Minnesota Vikings (7-8)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images
9. Atlanta Falcons (7-8)
AP Photo/Butch Dill
10. New Orleans Saints (7-8)
AP Photo/Butch Dill
11. Washington Football Team (6-9)
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
