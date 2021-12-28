Where the Saints rank in NFC playoff standings after Week 16

Associated Press

England was hit by COVID-19 dramas within its support staff on Monday before its batsmen sustained another top-order collapse at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as Australia moved within sight of a series-clinching victory in the Ashes. Before play even began on Monday, Cricket Australia called for calm after a COVID-19 scare involving England’s support staff resulted in a 30-minute delay to the start of the second day of play in the third test. Australia was bowled out for 267 as the home side grabbed a first-innings advantage of 82 runs, before England struggled to 31-4 in its second innings at stumps on Monday.