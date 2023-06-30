Where Saints rank among teams with fewest losses over past 10 years
The New Orleans Saints have had a couple of rough seasons, but its important to remember the dominance that they’re coming off of. Despite a couple seasons towards the middle of the league, the Saints are still one of the teams with the fewest losses in the past decade. Sean Payton and Drew Brees ushered in the
Look at the numbers: the Saints have won the NFC South four times in the past decade and finished above .500 six times. Ranking among NFL leaders in the fewest losses in that span really puts the consistency and success into perspective to how volatile the rest of the league has been during that time. The worst record they had in that time was 7-10 last season, but they did finish 7-9 four other times.
Here’s the full top-ten and where the Saints rank among them: