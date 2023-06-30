Where Saints rank among teams with fewest losses over past 10 years

The New Orleans Saints have had a couple of rough seasons, but its important to remember the dominance that they’re coming off of. Despite a couple seasons towards the middle of the league, the Saints are still one of the teams with the fewest losses in the past decade. Sean Payton and Drew Brees ushered in the

Look at the numbers: the Saints have won the NFC South four times in the past decade and finished above .500 six times. Ranking among NFL leaders in the fewest losses in that span really puts the consistency and success into perspective to how volatile the rest of the league has been during that time. The worst record they had in that time was 7-10 last season, but they did finish 7-9 four other times.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s the full top-ten and where the Saints rank among them:

New England Patriots, 92 losses

Pittsburgh Steelers, 122 losses

Green Bay Packers, 126 losses

Indianapolis Colts, 132 losses

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles, 141 losses

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Baltimore Ravens, 141 losses

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks, 142 losses

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints, 144 losses

Kansas City Chiefs, 145 losses

Dallas Cowboys, 150 losses

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers, 156 losses

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire