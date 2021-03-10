Where Ryan Tannehill’s contract ranks after Dak Prescott extension

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Moraitis
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

After the Dallas Cowboys inked quarterback Dak Prescott to a four-year, $160 million contract ($126 million guaranteed), Tennessee Titans signal-caller Ryan Tannehill fell to No. 10 on the list of the highest-paid quarterbacks based on annual average.

Here’s a look at the nine signal-callers ahead of him, according to Over the Cap:

Rank

Name

AAV

1

Patrick Mahomes

$45 million

2

Dak Prescott

$40 million

3

Deshaun Watson

$39 million

4

Russell Wilson

$35 million

5

Jared Goff

$33.5 million

6

Aaron Rodgers

$33.5 million

7

Kirk Cousins

$33 million

8

Carson Wentz

$32 million

9

Matt Ryan

$30 million

10

Ryan Tannehill

$29.5 million

As far as the biggest 2021 cap hits around the NFL go, Tannehill remains in the top five of that list, per Spotrac, as Prescott’s cap hit in the first year is $22.2 million.

Rank

Name

Cap Hit

1

Matt Ryan

$40.9 million

2

Aaron Rodgers

$37.5 million

3

Russell Wilson

$32 million

4

Kirk Cousins

$31 million

5

Ryan Tannehill

$29.5 million

And what have the Titans gotten for their money? A steady hand under center who has finally stabilized the team’s quarterback situation and shown plenty of flashes of elite play.

Not to mention, he won Comeback Player of the Year in 2019 and has helped elevate Tennessee’s offense to an elite status, while also guiding the Titans to a pair of playoff appearances and one AFC South title the past two seasons.

While Tannehill will have hefty cap hits in each of the next three seasons, there is an out for the Titans after 2022, as he carries a dead cap number of $5 million in 2023, so it’s not like they’re locked into him for several more years should things go south.

Related

Twitter reacts to Titans releasing Malcolm Butler

Tennessee Titans sign WR Marcus Johnson

No Titans among 10 players franchise-tagged before deadline

Recommended Stories

  • Saints re-sign Dwayne Washington

    The Saints re-signed Ty Montgomery last week and they are bringing back another of their reserve running backs for the 2021 season. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has also re-signed Dwayne Washington. No terms of the deal have been revealed. Washington has spent the last three seasons with the Saints and has [more]

  • Dak secures the bag, Hurts looks to start and more

    Scott Pianowski and Evan Silva from Establish the Run break down the latest news and their favorite strategy tips in this episode Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

  • Chase Allen trying to return to NFL

    Former Dolphins linebacker Chase Allen wants to return to the NFL, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Allen, 27, last played in 2018. He had foot injuries and surgery but finally has returned to 100 percent, according to Pelissero. Allen played all 16 games for the Dolphins in 2017 after signing as an undrafted free [more]

  • One draft analyst compares NDSU's Trey Lance to former Ravens QB Steve McNair

    One NFL Network analyst said quarterback Trey Lance of North Dakota State University reminds him of former Ravens quarterback Steve McNair.

  • Packers want to keep Aaron Jones, but not at top-tier running back pay

    The Packers decided not to place the franchise tag on running back Aaron Jones, but multiple reports say they still want to re-sign him. However, the offer they’re making him doesn’t appear to be one he would accept. Jones has been offered “more than $9 million per year” from the Packers, according to Ian Rapoport [more]

  • NFL Rumors: Ex-Patriots Malcolm Butler and Adrian Clayborn released

    Former New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler and ex-Pats defensive end Adrian Clayborn reportedly were released by the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns respectively on Tuesday.

  • The Possible Future of The Vision in the MCU

    What is Paul Bettany's MCU destiny as The Vision? And how many different versions of the android Avenger await us in the future? The post The Possible Future of The Vision in the MCU appeared first on Nerdist.

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Elite wide receivers headline top 20 skill-position players

    There are some No. 1 receivers set to hit the market.

  • Sailing: A tale of two starts, America's Cup all square after day one

    Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa were all square at 1-1 after the first two races of the 36th America's Cup off the coast of Auckland on Wednesday, an opening day that promised a thrilling contest for the oldest trophy in international sport. Defender TNZ won the first race in the best-of-13 match by 31 seconds after Luna Rossa fluffed the start but the Italian challengers charged back to take the second by seven seconds. TNZ skipper Peter Burling conceded his team had not been at their very best in their first races for some three months, particularly at the start of the second race.

  • ESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee

    Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were fighting a close battle for Yan's bantamweight belt at UFC 259 on Saturday. The fight finish, which saw Sterling laid out on the canvas, resulted in Yan losing his belt. The result came after Yan drove an illegal knee into Sterling's head while he was a downed opponent. Yan's disqualification came after the referee determined the blow was intentional because it occurred after the referee had said Sterling was down prior to the blow. Yan was slightly ahead on the scorecard when the bout was stopped. He was up 29-28 according to two judges, while the third judge had it 29-28 in favor of Sterling. Just before Yan delivered the illegal knee, one of his cornerman was yelling for him to only punch. After he threw the knee, another of his cornermen was cheering, seemingly believing he had won the fight. The confusion seems to stem from a Russian cornerman allegedly yelling to Yan, in Russian, to deliver a kick. This comes from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov telling commentator Daniel Cormier what he heard the Russian speaking cornerman say. ESPN, which broadcasted the fight, released video of the exchange to its Instagram channel on Sunday. Petr Yan's corner allegedly telling him to kick Aljamain Sterling View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) TRENDING > UFC 259 recap & highlights: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling Both Yan and Sterling were calling for an immediate rematch after the fight. Yan, of course, didn't want to lose his belt that way, and Sterling was just as adamant that he didn't want to win it in such a fashion. UFC president Dana White said that he hopes to book the rematch as soon as possible after both men are medically cleared to fight. Dana White weighs in on controversial illegal knee (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • NBA trade deadline: The 10 best contracts

    This list isn’t necessarily those players who are the best — some aren’t even All-Stars. But what each has in common is that their production far outweighs their compensation.

  • Heat ban Meyers Leonard 'indefinitely' after anti-Semitic slur: 'We will not tolerate hateful language'

    Video surfaced on social media Tuesday of Meyers Leonard using a slur on a Twitch stream.

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin leads the franchise tag tracker

    The Buccaneers weren't letting Chris Godwin get away.

  • UFC 259 bonuses all go to preliminary fighters

    Though UFC 259 features three championship fights, none of the athletes in any of those title fights earned UFC 259 bonuses. All of the UFC 259 official performance bonuses went to preliminary card fighters. UFC 259 Fight of the Night: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg Kennedy Nzechukwu and Carlos Ulberg each earned an additional $50,000 for their efforts in the UFC 259 Fight of the Night. Ulberg started things off with a brutal head kick, but Nzechukwu survived. The two battled back and forth until Nzechukwu ended it with a crushing knockout in the second round. Though Ulberg didn't get a W, he and Nzechukwu were honored with the Fight of the Night bonus. Kennedy Nzechukwu def Carlos Ulberg UFC Performance of the Night: Uros Medic Uros Medic scored a brutal finish of Aalon Cruz that earned him one of two Perfomance of the Night honors. Medica rocked Cruz, stormed him with a flying knee that sent him to his knees, and then landed a flurry of punches until the referee stopped the fight 1:40 into the first round. Uros Medic punches Aalon Cruz at UFC 259 UFC Performance of the Night: Kai Kara-France Kai Kara-France weathered an early storm from Rogerio Bontorin, he came roaring back to not only win, but earn the other Performance of the Night bonus. Bontorin took Kara-France's back, attacking with chokes, but was unable to secure the submission. Kara-France returned the favor by cracking him with right hands that forced the referee to stop the fight five ticks left on the first-round clock, earning the W and an extra $50,000. Kai Kara-France punches Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 259 TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Tim Elliott addresses disturbing words shared in the Octagon | UFC 259 Post (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Petr Yan apologizes for illegal knee, hopes for rematch

    Petr Yan lost the UFC bantamweight championship on Saturday night after illegally kneeing Aljamain Sterling while he was down on one knee. The knee was not only deemed illegal, it was ruled intentional, which meant that Yan was disqualified. Sterling became the new bantamweight titleholder, but not at all in the way that he wanted. Shortly after UFC 259 concluded, Yan issued a statement of apology on Twitter and also took to the UFC 259 post-fight press conference to reflect on the fight. "I apologize and wish speedy recovery to (Sterling). I didn’t mean to throw an illegal strike, I just made a big mistake and paid for it," he wrote. https://twitter.com/PetrYanUFC/status/1368436400220073986 Though Sterling was transported to the hospital to get checked out, he issued his own statement on the fight. "Not the way I ever want to win a fight. It was close, competitive and filled with action. I felt the knee was intentional, especially after the ref announced I was a downed opponent, so I didn’t expect to be hit. Yan is a bad dude! WE WILL DO IT AGAIN!" https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368434976329330690 https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368447331855519745 With both men on board to run the fight back, UFC president Dana White was also agreeable, saying that he absolutely intends to book the rematch as soon as possible. TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Petr Yan reflects on illegal knee, hopes for quick rematch (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Changed The Game: Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario set records for the Williams sisters to break

    Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario ruled women's tennis with Steffi Graf in the 1990s before the Williams sisters broke their records.

  • Knees and kicks to a downed MMA fighter rule reinterpreted by athletic commissions

    This article on knees and kicks to a downed opponent was originally published in September of 2013, but is rather relevant to current times as Petr Yan lost his bantamweight championship at UFC 259 after illegally and intentionally kneeing Aljamain Sterling. How athletic commissions interpret the rule about knees and kicks to a downed fighter and how referees enforce the rule has changed. UFC Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and former Executive Director of the Nevada State Athletic Commission Marc Ratner appeared on a recent edition of UFC Tonight on Wednesday and explained the new interpretation of what is a foul and what isn’t in regards to kneeing and kicking a “downed” fighter. The Unified Rules of mixed martial arts describes a “downed” fighter as a fighter who has more than just the soles of their feet on the ground. The Association of Boxing Commissions website defines a downed fighter as, “A grounded opponent is any fighter who has more than just the soles of their feet on the ground. (i.e. could have one shin or one finger down to be considered a downed fighter) If the referee determines that a fighter would be a grounded fighter, but is not solely because the ring ropes or cage fence has held fighter from the ground, the referee can instruct the combatants that he is treating the fighter held up solely by the cage or ropes as a grounded fighter.” The wording of the rule and the rule’s intent has not changed, but the way the rule is interpreted and enforced has. “The rule is really the same,” said Ratner. “The interpretation that we’ve come up with, with the Association of Boxing Commissions, which should be called the Association of Combat Commissions – they should change that – but the spirit of the rule has been violated by a lot of fighters. “Obviously if you’re downed and you have a hand on the deck, and you have three points there and you get kicked or kneed, that’s a foul,” he said. “But we have fighters now who are putting their hand down, bringing it up, putting it back down again. “I call it, if you’re talking basketball, trying to draw the foul. They’re hoping that the referee will see it and call a foul and maybe disqualify the other guy,” added Ratner. “So we’re telling the referees before the fights, go into the dressing rooms and say, ‘look, if you do this you’re doing it at your own peril and in my judgment as a referee, if you’re doing it, I’m going to call it legal.’” It is now up to the referee’s discretion whether or not a kick or knee to a “downed” fighter is illegal. “It’s a judgment call,” said Ratner. Be sure to Like MMAWeekly.com on Facebook and Follow @MMAWeeklycom on Twitter.

  • Texas Tech offers Patrick Mahomes' 2-day-old daughter letter of intent offer

    The recruiting process can never start early enough.

  • McIlroy ready for ultimate do-over at Players Championship

    The PGA Tour may not allow mulligans but Rory McIlroy will enjoy the ultimate do-over this week when he gets a fresh start at defending his Players Championship crown after his poor start last year was wiped out because of the COVID-19 pandemic. McIlroy was nine shots back of leader Hideki Matsuyama and in a share of 83rd place after an even-par 72 in the first round last year before golf's unofficial fifth major was cancelled later that day due to coronavirus concerns. "It's nice, like I get another bite at the cherry," McIlroy said on Tuesday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

  • Sonny Bill looks to revive boxing career

    Sonny Bill Williams says he will focus on becoming a champion boxer after conceding his body can no longer stand up to the rigours of rugby league. Williams, who won two rugby union World Cups for New Zealand in 2011 and 2015, has dabbled in boxing since a first professional bout in 2009 but the 35-year-old plans to get more serious about it after building a gym in southern Sydney. "I spoke to my manager, I said: 'I'm keen to get back into the ring, I've got a couple of years, I'm 35," he told the Nine Network.