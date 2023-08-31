Where Rutgers QB Gavin Wimsatt says he's grown the most from last year

PISCATAWAY – Gavin Wimsatt didn’t hesitate with his answer.

It followed a theme of late for the Rutgers football quarterback.

When asked what differences he sees in himself when he watches film from training camp compared to film from last season, the third-year signal-caller knew immediately.

“Confidence, I would say,” Wimsatt said following the Scarlet Knights’ practice Wednesday at the Marco Battaglia Practice Complex. “And just decisiveness. I just feel way more comfortable, confident in my decision-making. That speeds up the process.”

That’s exactly what Rutgers’ offense needs.

The mission now for Wimsatt is to take the growth he made during the offseason working with offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca and on the practice field into an actual game, an opportunity he’ll get on Sunday when the Scarlet Knights host Northwestern (noon, CBS) at SHI Stadium in the CBS.

Named the starting quarterback by coach Greg Schiano ahead of training camp, Wimsatt is confident in himself and he’s confident in his wide receivers.

That’s good news for an offense that has plenty to prove.

“I feel great,” Wimsatt said. “Our receiver room is really good and they’ve worked hard all offseason. That has shown in training camp, how hard they’ve worked and how much better they’ve gotten. I’m really comfortable and I’m excited to get to throw to those guys Sunday.”

Rutgers football wide receivers see a more confident Gavin Wimsatt

His receivers also see a more confident Wimsatt.

“I feel like him growing as a leader and his confidence really improved,” said Chris Long, who has potential to be one of Wimsatt’s biggest weapons. “His talent was always there, there were just some things he worked on with Coach Ciarrocca and he just improved a lot. I feel like it’s a big difference.”

Long is correct – Wimsatt’s already shown his talent and his raw skills. He has elite arm strength, he plays with poise. But his decision-making and accuracy – he had a 44.8 completion percentage last season – needed improvement. Wimsatt threw five touchdown passes last season but had seven interceptions.

Wimsatt in the offseason worked on footwork and keeping his base more compact, something that should help his accuracy.

He said he’s been able to maintain that consistently in practice.

“When you work on it so much over the offseason, especially as much as we did it kind of comes second hand,” Wimsatt said. “With the offseason, you have to work on it a lot because it doesn’t become an instinct (right away). We made sure we got plenty of reps. Even now still, warmups I make sure to focus on that.”

As far as recognizing what defenses are doing and knowing the playbook, Wimsatt said he realized during the summer how much faster things were coming for him. He could answer questions more quickly. He didn’t need to think as much.

“I think that’s when I started to get very comfortable, and training camp builds that comfortability,” Wimsatt said.

The playmakers around Gavin Wimsatt

Rutgers brought in some more weapons to play around him – notably wide receivers JaQuae Jackson and Naseim Brantley, along with tight end Shawn Bowman.

The Scarlet Knights also return some solid receivers in Long, Christian Dremel, Rashad Rochelle and Isaiah Washington.

“I feel like this could be a very big year, not only for me but for my teammates too,” Long said. “Everybody’s just working to get better and we grew closer as a team so I feel like that really helped. I feel like the offense, we took a big step. I feel like nobody could put a limit on us.”

On Sunday, Rutgers’ offense will have a chance to prove that.

Wimsatt’s confident in himself. His coaches and teammates are confident in him.

The Scarlet Knights’ offense needs a jumpstart.

“I feel great,” Wimsatt said. “I’m very comfortable with operating and knowing where I’m going and trusting my guys.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Gavin Wimsatt: Rutgers football QB feeling more confident