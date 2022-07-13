Where do Rutgers, Georgia and Notre Dame stand with four-star Josiah Brown?

Josiah Brown is having a busy summer. He has been training this offseason with his high school teammates and has some recruiting trips planned as well.

Trips, the Long Island four-star safety says, that will take him to some of the biggest programs in college football.

“I’m supposed to go to Penn State. I’m going to Notre Dame. I’m going to try and get out to Georgia and a few others schools,” Brown told RutgersWire over the weekend.

Brown had planned to announce his college decision last month, shortly after his teammate and friend Dylan Braithwaite had committed to Rutgers. But he decided to ease back a bit and let his recruitment play out some more.

He is ranked the No. 181 player in the nation in the class of 2024 according to 247Sports. He is the top player in New York for the next recruiting cycle.

All the press, he says, is spurring him on to work even harder.

“Go hard get better,” Brown said on his offseason plans. “I know there’s a lot of attention, a lot of like offers so I have to train harder to be even better.”

Check out what Josiah Brown had to say about his offseason workouts, his visits to Georgia and Notre Dame as well as Penn State and where things currently stand with Rutgers!

What school will Josiah Brown commit to? - Powered By PickUp

1

1

p

p

e

e

W

W

h

h

Josiah Brown on being offered by Georgia football

“I had a call to coach, he told me he was gonna offer me and basically I’m now trying to plan a visit down there. I was really excited because I like Georgia, it is a really big, big school as we all know, academically and athletically. So I was just excited.”

Josiah Brown on his relationship with the Georgia football coaching staff

“Their relationship is, is pretty good. I’m still learning more about the program. And the message to me is just like keep working. I have like very good potential.”

Josiah Brown on possibly playing in the SEC

“It is definitely a possibility. The SEC is a great conference.”

Josiah Brown on what he hopes to see and learn during his upcoming Notre Dame visit

Story continues

“Everything. I know it’s a really beautiful campus. And I’m just excited because I never got to go up there to Notre Dame. It should be great.”

Josiah Brown on Notre Dame and the chatter of the Fighting Irish joining a conference

“I don’t really listen to that. I am just really focused on the school. I’m not really worried about like the conference they are in.”

Josiah Brown on Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman

“Coach Freeman is a really good coach. Our relationship is really good. I know he’s a leader.”

Josiah Brown on where things stand with Rutgers football

“Rutgers – they are right there. I’ve been there a lot of times. They treat me like I’m family.”

Josiah Brown on possibly playing with other Long Island talent at Rutgers

“Yes, it is definitely a possibility, coming from Long Island. We all grew up in Long Island. You never know what can happen.”

“Penn State is a great school. I know about coach Poindexter (Anthony Poindexter, Penn State’s secondary coach). He’s a great guy. He’s very old school.”

1

1