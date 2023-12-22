Where are the Rutgers football watch parties for the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl?

There is certainly some excitement for Rutgers football and their participation in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. After all, it is the first time that Rutgers has been bowl-eligible since…

Yeah, you already know all that. Don’t need to repeat it, right?

But this is a very interesting game for Rutgers that looks and feels a bit like the 2005 Insight Bowl. That game was Rutgers’ first bowl appearance in what was the Greg Schiano 1.0 era and kicked off what was the golden era of of Rutgers football.

And while that game was a loss to Arizona State, the hope for Rutgers is that this Pinstripe Bowl game against Miami (2:15 pm.ET on Dec. 28 at Yankee Stadium or live on ESPN) can be a catalyst moment for them and springboard this rebuild.

There will be an official pep rally location for fans prior to the game at Yankee Stadium:

Official Tailgate & Pep Rally 10 a.m. Billy’s Sports Bar 856 River Ave. Bronx, NY

And there also will be several official watch parties throughout the country.

Rutgers Club of Arizona Maricopa County

12:15 p.m. local time

Boston’s Bar & Grill

1730 E. Elliot Rd.

Tempe, AZ

Rutgers Club of Lehigh Valley

1:15 p.m.

Bob’s “Scarlet Knights Tavern”

RSVP required by 12/23 to BARRRD1985@gmail.com

Rutgers Club of NYC

11:30 a.m.

Pennsylvania 6 NYC

132 West 31st Street

New York, NY

Rutgers Club of Washington DC

2 p.m.

The Big Stick

20 M St. SW

Washington, DC

Rutgers University Camden Alumni Association

2 p.m.

The Kove

20 W Atlantic Ave.

Audubon, NJ 08106

Rutgers University Foundation

Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill

3115 NE 32nd Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Rutgers Club of Atlanta

2 p.m.

McCray’s Tavern

4880 Lower Roswell Road

Marietta, GA 30068

Rutgers Club of Chicago

1:15 p.m.

Willie Lill’s Spirits and Kitchen

433 W Diversey Parkway

Chicago, IL 60614

Rutgers Club of New England

2:15 p.m.

Jake n JOES

70 Market Place Dr.

Waltham, MA 02451

Rutgers Club of Tampa Bay

2 p.m.

Glory Days Grill

9900 4th Street

St. Petersburg, FL

