Where are the Rutgers football watch parties for the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl?
There is certainly some excitement for Rutgers football and their participation in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. After all, it is the first time that Rutgers has been bowl-eligible since…
Yeah, you already know all that. Don’t need to repeat it, right?
But this is a very interesting game for Rutgers that looks and feels a bit like the 2005 Insight Bowl. That game was Rutgers’ first bowl appearance in what was the Greg Schiano 1.0 era and kicked off what was the golden era of of Rutgers football.
And while that game was a loss to Arizona State, the hope for Rutgers is that this Pinstripe Bowl game against Miami (2:15 pm.ET on Dec. 28 at Yankee Stadium or live on ESPN) can be a catalyst moment for them and springboard this rebuild.
There will be an official pep rally location for fans prior to the game at Yankee Stadium:
10 a.m.
Billy’s Sports Bar
856 River Ave.
Bronx, NY
And there also will be several official watch parties throughout the country.
Rutgers Club of Arizona Maricopa County
12:15 p.m. local time
Boston’s Bar & Grill
1730 E. Elliot Rd.
Tempe, AZ
Rutgers Club of Lehigh Valley
1:15 p.m.
Bob’s “Scarlet Knights Tavern”
RSVP required by 12/23 to BARRRD1985@gmail.com
Rutgers Club of NYC
11:30 a.m.
Pennsylvania 6 NYC
132 West 31st Street
New York, NY
Rutgers Club of Washington DC
2 p.m.
The Big Stick
20 M St. SW
Washington, DC
Rutgers University Camden Alumni Association
2 p.m.
The Kove
20 W Atlantic Ave.
Audubon, NJ 08106
Rutgers University Foundation
Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill
3115 NE 32nd Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Rutgers Club of Atlanta
2 p.m.
McCray’s Tavern
4880 Lower Roswell Road
Marietta, GA 30068
Rutgers Club of Chicago
1:15 p.m.
Willie Lill’s Spirits and Kitchen
433 W Diversey Parkway
Chicago, IL 60614
Rutgers Club of New England
2:15 p.m.
Jake n JOES
70 Market Place Dr.
Waltham, MA 02451
Rutgers Club of Tampa Bay
2 p.m.
Glory Days Grill
9900 4th Street
St. Petersburg, FL