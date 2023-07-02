Where is Rutgers football recruiting ranked after a rush of high-level commits?
It was a wildly busy (and successful) month of June for Rutgers football on the recruiting front.
Of the 20 commits in the Rutgers football, 13 of them came in June. It was a sizable influx of talent, capped off by four-star wide receiver/tight end K.J. Duff of Long Island who announced his decision on Thursday night. For Rutgers, the addition of Duff is now the third commit ranked as a four-star in this class.
With all these additions, Rutgers now has one of the highest-ranked recruiting classes in the nation. It is a class that the DNA of this class certainly has a unique feel to it as just four of the commits are from New Jersey or New York.
A look at where Rutgers football’s 2024 recruiting class now stands in the national rankings:
According to 247Sports, Rutgers is No. 25 in the nation and ranked eighth in the Big Ten.
Rivals has Rutgers with a higher ranking, putting Rutgers at No. 21 nationally. In the Big Ten, they are seventh in the conference.
On3 puts Rutgers at No. 36 nationally in their rankings and tenth in the Big Ten.
With On3 as the outlier in the rankings, it is accurate to say that Rutgers is doing well with an average placement for this class from these three services at No. 27 in the nation.
What is also clear is Rutgers has a lot of work still to be done if they are going to compete at the top-tier of the Big Ten. In none of the three recruiting services is Rutgers ranked in the top five of the Big Ten with their recruiting class.
Now, that isn’t the be-all or end all as the recruiting services often miss on players (it is an imperfect science). There is also a track record of programs in the Big Ten such as Iowa and Michigan State that don’t traditionally land four-star recruits but instead develop their talent.
Certainly though, it is obvious that Rutgers is trending up in recruiting this year. In 2023, the Scarlet Knights had a recruiting class that was ranked No. 57 in the nation according to 247Sports.
Good news for Rutgers and head coach Greg Schiano to see, at the very least, that they appear to be drawing in a higher level of talent this spring and summer.
