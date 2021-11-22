Where is Rutgers football most likely bowl destination?

Over the past month, there has been a growing consensus that Rutgers is heading for a bowl game. This Saturday, in their season finale, they can reach bowl eligibility with a win against Maryland.

A win would see Rutgers at 6-6 and put them in a position for a bowl game for the first time since 2014.

In their update over the weekend, ESPN FPI projects Rutgers to beat Maryland on Saturday. The flurry of bowl projections from the weekend also has Rutgers heading for a bowl game.

The most popular landing spot in four of the five projections is a familiar one for Rutgers. In fact, it was the location of their last bowl appearance under then head coach Kyle Flood. Just a small hint there.

A bowl game would be a huge accomplishment for Rutgers, now in their second season of a rebuild under head coach Greg Schiano. A bowl appearance would absolutely show momentum and help Rutgers on the recruiting trail heading into a very important offseason for the program.

Quick Lane Bowl (Sports Illustrated)

A popular pick for Rutgers in projections is the Quick Lane Bowl, which Rutgers. The Detroit-based bowl was the home for Rutgers last trip to the postseason.

Sports Illustrated slates the opponent in this one as MAC program Miami (OH). The RedHawks are 6-5 and have won their last two games with convincing home wins over Buffalo and this past weekend against Bowling Green.

Greg Schiano’s second bowl win came against a MAC program in the International Bowl, a 52-30 win over Ball State in 2008.

Quick Lane Bowl (College Football News)

Pete Fiutak also has Rutgers heading to Detroit. His pick though is Central Michigan.

Winners of three straight games, the Chippewas are 7-4.

Historically one of the best programs in the MAC, Central Michigan has lost five straight bowl games. In 2015, they lost the Quick Lane Bowl 21-14 to Big Ten program Minnesota.

Quick Lane Bowl (Buckeyes Wire)

The always entertaining and thoughtful projections from Phil Harrison at Buckeyes Wire have consistently had Rutgers heading to a bowl game. Harrison has Rutgers going to, yep, the Quick Lane Bowl.

But Harrison just can’t help himself and he has a different opponent: Toledo. The Rockets are 6-5.

Cure Bowl (CBS Sports)

Finally, some place different (and warmer) for Rutgers football. The Cure Bowl, based in Orlando, has never featured a Big Ten team. Rutgers is the pick here from Jerry Palm.

And of course, there is a different MAC opponent: Kent State. This is a pool pick from Palm.

Quick Lane Bowl (ESPN)

Back to Detroit in this projection from ESPN, with Rutgers facing, you guessed it – another MAC opponent. Kent State is the pick from Mark Schlabach.

