Where Rutgers basketball’s March Madness resume stands for 2024 NCAA Tournament

Rutgers basketball in 2023-24 struggled to a 15-17 record, its first losing campaign since 2018-19, and closed up shop with a 65-51 whimper at the hands of Maryland (16-16) in Wednesday’s Big Ten Tournament first round.

Hence, there will be no March Madness bids to either the NCAA Tournament or NIT.

What's next for Rutgers?

And so it is now transfer-portal season for the Scarlet Knights, who, like many other programs in this free-agency era, will experience massive turnover among players with eligibility left. The difference is: Most other programs do not have two five-star commits (Don Bosco Prep guard Dylan Harper and wing Ace Bailey) coming in the fall.

