The Russell Westbrook experience in Los Angeles has not gone according to plan. Yes, Russ led the Lakers in almost every major statistical category, but that’s sort of besides the point. The 2021-22 Lakers were a disaster any way you look at it.

Some reporting suggests the relationship between Westbrook and the Lakers front office is not particularly strong. His teammate LeBron James, meanwhile, stated the team’s failures ultimately came down to poor injury luck. You can draw your own conclusions.

Regardless, Westbrook has a big decision to make. He holds a $47 million player option next season. Odds are he’ll opt in – how could he not?

From there, though, what happens next? The Lakers will undoubtedly try to trade Russ, but easier said than done. It’s just as likely Westbrook takes a buyout or stays put in LA. There are a number of ways this shakes out; where should Russell Westbrook play next season?

Los Angeles Lakers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Like Julius Randle or Brad Beal, it’s possible no move is the best move for Westbrook and the Lakers next year. It feels safe to assume the former MVP will indeed opt into his hefty player option, and perhaps the Lakers are okay with that. Maybe instead of looking to trade Westbrook or buy him out, the team will run it back with the core of Russ, Bron, and Anthony Davis and see what happens.

When healthy, the calculus isn’t all that wild, and could be very appealing to Westbrook. He’s from the LA area and playing in SoCal had previously been a dream of his. Under a new coach, perhaps he, James, and Davis can find the right gear in 2022-23.

There’s also a world here where AD and LeBron are traded and Westbrook remains with the Lakers. Moving Russ will be exceptionally difficult and costly, while trading Davis or James could help LA balance its books. Maybe sticking around and seeing what happens next is the best outcome for Russell Westbrook.

New York Knicks

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

It remains to be seen if trading Westbrook would even be possible. He showed flashes of his former brilliance, but usually the 21-22 version of Russ was chaotic, inconsistent, and unreliable. The sticker value of a multi-time All-Star and all those triple doubles might be appealing to a casual fan, but what front office is going to take such a financially fraught risk?

Far, far from the beaches of LA, the New York Knicks are at their own difficult inflection point. The team has promising young talent, sure. But is head coach Tom Thibodeau right for the job? Do the Knicks have the right crop of veterans?

It’d be a marriage of convenience and of exuberant hope, but could New York and LA begin to build a blockbuster that would land Russell Westbrook in Knicks orange? New York could – arguably – clean up its books this way while betting big on a star. (Getting anything of value back for Russ would be a win for the Lakers.)

Sacramento Kings

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

If the Knicks say thanks but no thanks, odds are whatever you’re selling is pretty whacky. That said, New York doesn’t have the incompetence market fully cornered in the NBA. The Sacramento Kings are just a phone call away.

The pairing of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis is an intriguing one, and gives SAC a foundation and a pair of building blocks to work around. Any prudent or responsible front office would work organically to expand on this young core.

That isn’t how things get done in Sacramento, however. Decisions are made quickly, and usually lead things from bad to worse. Why would the Kings suddenly come to their senses this summer?

Westbrook would be an excellent mentor to the lightning fast Fox, right? He could take pressure off of the stars and provide veteran leadership. Look what he did with the Wizards just a year ago. It’s not hard to imagine the Kings falling down such a foolish rabbit hole and ending up with Westbrook in their employe.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook is only 32 years old. We’ve seen plenty of stars reimagine their game, their mindsets, and even their diets to prolong their careers. Yes, the Westbrook era in LA has thus far been a nightmare, but in the right setting and with the right opportunity, Russ could be born anew. Why not hit the reset button where it all began?

A trade between Oklahoma City and Los Angeles could be quite powerful. OKC has the draft capital and financial flexibility to partner with LAL on a move without really rocking the boat too much. The team could revamp enthusiasm by bringing back a homegrown favorite, and the Lakers could begin to move forward without too much collateral damage. If the Thunder anticipate another season of mediocrity, doing so with Russ at the helm isn’t such a bad idea.

1

1