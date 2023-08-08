Where 'Rocky Top' ranks among fan participation songs, according to SEC analyst

Anytime someone goes into Neyland stadium or is at any Tennessee event, chances are they are going to hear the song "Rocky Top" by the Osborne Brothers.

According to Matt Stinchcomb of SEC Now, "Rocky Top" is the best song audience participation song amongst all other conference rivals and their game-day ballads.

What is the best song in the SEC? @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/Sz0gcpmVGA — Saturday Down South (@SatDownSouth) August 7, 2023

The reason? Simple, Stinchcomb said: There is no other song that matches its school like "Rocky Top" and UT.

"Is there a song that is more engrained, intertwined with a team's identity than 'Rocky Top'?" Stinchcomb, a former Georgia All-American said on "ESPN Now."

However, another song on the list is familiar to fans in orange and white. "Dixieland Delight" by Alabama, the University of Alabama's choice of tunes.

After winning against the Crimson Tide, the Volunteers trolled Alabama by playing its song at the end of the game and taking it as their own.

And now fans on X have done the same.

found the updated top 5 for those looking https://t.co/fQmmp7ZxYt pic.twitter.com/NoudVKUyuT — Barstool Rocky Top (@BarstoolTenn) August 7, 2023

Tennessee and Alabama will relive their rivalry in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 21, fighting for a win and possibly the rights to the popular country song.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Georgia great on why 'Rocky Top' is SEC's best fan participation song