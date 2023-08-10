Where Robby Ashford falls in 247Sports’ Power Five QB rankings

Auburn, like several other programs across the SEC, has a quarterback issue that needs to be resolved.

Robby Ashford took over the starting quarterback role in week four of the 2022 season after previous starter T.J. Finley exited Auburn’s loss to Penn State after suffering a shoulder injury. Ashford would go on to pass for 1,613 yards and rush for an additional 849.

As a passer, Ashford completed 49.2% of his passes. His intended targets dropped 16 passes, and Ashford himself threw 15 passes that were deemed “turnover worthy” by Pro Football Focus.

He hopes to redeem himself this season but will need to battle Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne and redshirt freshman Holden Geriner for the starting quarterback role.

If Ashford were to win the starting quarterback job, where would he stack up against the remainder of the Power Five’s best? 247Sports has provided an answer.

247Sports’ Clint Brewster has ranked all 64 projected starting quarterbacks from Power Five programs ahead of the 2023 season, where he listed Ashford as Auburn’s representative. If Ashford does win the job, he will have an opportunity to prove that he is worth more than his low ranking.

Here is a rundown of where each SEC quarterback is placed in 247Sports’ Power Five quarterback rankings.

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Power Five ranking: No. 7

Daniels became an instant legend in 2022. In his first season with LSU after transferring from Arizona State, Daniels completed 69% of his pass attempts for 2,913 yards and 17 touchdowns. His efforts helped LSU reach the SEC Championship game last season, and he is expected to put the Tigers in a position to do the same in 2023.

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Power Five ranking: No. 11

Devin Leary was one of the hottest names in the transfer portal last cycle and was even being pursued heavily by Auburn. However, he begins the next step in his career by taking over the role of starting quarterback at Kentucky. An injury limited his time as a junior at NC State last season, but his popularity stems from his incredible season in 2021 when he passed for 3,433 yards and 35 touchdowns.

AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.

Power Five ranking: No. 12

The stock continues to rise for South Carolina, as they took care of Tennessee and Clemson last season. 247Sports feels that Rattler will carry the momentum he built last season into 2023.

Rattler, much like Ewers, has an explosive arm with the ability to generate velocity without planting his feet. Rattler displayed what he was capable of with a six-touchdown game against Tennessee, but he struggled processing coverages early in the season. We expect more Tennessee-Rattler in 2023.

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Power Five ranking: No. 16

Rogers is moving from an air-raid system to a more pro-style form this season, so it will be interesting to see how he adjusts. However, he has passed for 10,689 yards and 82 touchdowns in three seasons as Mississippi State’s starting quarterback, so he has very little left to prove as a passer.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Power Five ranking: No. 18

Some argue that Arkansas has the best QB/RB combo in the SEC heading into the year, and the argument is valid. Jefferson combined to gain 3,276 yards and score 33 touchdowns. Teams better have a great game plan if they hope to contain Jefferson this season.

Joe Milton

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Power Five ranking: No. 20

Tennessee returned to the days of old last season by winning 11 games, defeating Alabama for the first time in 15 seasons, and by winning the Orange Bowl. In order to repeat that performance, the Volunteers must rely on quarterback Joe Milton, who is taking over for Hendon Hooker as QB1. 247Sports says that Milton has the “biggest arm in college football” but needs to prove that he can be consistent this season.

Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via USA TODAY NETWORK

Power Five ranking: No. 22

Taking over for a quarterback who led your program to two-straight College Football Playoff National Championships is no easy task, but that is what Carson Beck is expected to do for the Georgia Bulldogs. 247Sports does not know much about Beck personally but feels that he will have a safe first season as the starting quarterback.

A fourth-year Bulldog, Beck hasn’t played much for Georgia. So we don’t have a lot to go off of. He’s a big, talented passer with some deceptive mobility and has learned behind some good quarterbacks. Beck will have plenty of protection and also has the best tight ends in the country to work with. He could end the season as a top-10 passer or better on this list.

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Power Five ranking: No. 26

Jaxson Dart threw 20 touchdown passes in 2022 and passed for 2,974 yards for Ole Miss. However, his work will be cut out for him this season as he will have to compete with LSU transfer Walker Howard and Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders for the starting quarterback role this season. There’s plenty of talent in Ole Miss’ QB room, but who will take the bulk of the snaps?

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Power Five ranking: No. 32

There is a battle brewing in College Station between Conner Weigman and Max Johnson for the starting quarterback role, but 247Sports is giving the early advantage to Weigman. Weigman threw eight touchdown passes in five games last season at Texas A&M without throwing an interception. He will have plenty of pressure to play at a consistent pace this season, as the Aggies look to win the SEC West.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Power Five ranking: No. 37

Swann played in nine games for Vanderbilt last season and passed for 1,274 yards and 10 touchdowns. After the departure of Mike Wright to fellow SEC program Mississippi State, it is Swann’s show in 2023. Can he lead the Commodores to their first bowl game in the Clark Lead era?

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Power Five ranking: No. 46

Similar to Ole Miss, Alabama will have a three-way battle to fill the quarterback spot. Milroe has only thrown 60 passes in two seasons for Alabama for 338 yards and will battle Ty Simpson and Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner for the starting job.

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Power Five ranking: No. 47

Mertz comes to Florida from Wisconsin to fill the role left behind by first-round pick Anthony Richardson. Consistency has been an issue for Mertz, as he has struggled to complete over 60% of his passes in three seasons. The 2022 season was his best, as he completed 61% of his passes for 2,136 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Robby Ashford

AP Photo/Stew Milne

Power Five ranking: No. 51

Auburn fans are still awaiting a decision by head coach Hugh Freeze as to who will lead the Tigers’ offense in 2023. Ashford is the incumbent after participating in all 12 games last season and starting the final eight. He combined to gain 2,323 yards and score 14 touchdowns last season.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Power Five ranking: No. 59

Missouri added Miami transfer Jake Garcia to the roster ahead of the 2023 season, but it seems as if Cook will remain QB1 for the Tigers. Cook competed in all 13 games last season and threw for 2,738 yards and 14 touchdowns. If Missouri wants to win more than six games for the first time in the Eli Drinkwitz era, they will need Cook to step up.

