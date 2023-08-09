Where RJ Young ranks Notre Dame in his preseason top 25
It is that time of year again, as more and more analysts rank teams prior to the season and we find out their thoughts on Notre Dame.
There have been more than a few preseason polls come out in the last few days, the USA TODAY preseason Coaches Poll and Joel Klatt’s just to name a few.
You can now add FoxSports RJ Young to the list. Their national college football analyst dropped his preseason top 25 and of course the Irish made his list. Where they were on this list was always the question and if you look below, you can find out where Young ranks Notre Dame ahead of the season.
Georgia
What to know
The Bulldogs have won back-to-back College Football Playoff titles, but have to replace their leader, quarterback Stetson Bennett.
Michigan
What to know
After winning the Big Ten in back-to-back seasons, the Wolverines are poised at another run at a College Football Playoff berth.
Ohio State
What to know
Although they lost their semi-final CFP game to Georgia, the Buckeyes still return plenty of talent. Like the Bulldogs, they have to find their next quarterback.
USC
What to know
The Trojans return the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in Caleb Williams and year two with Lincoln Riley could be a prosperous one.
Penn State
What to know
Another team in the top five that has questions at quarterback, although this might be James Franklin’s most talented team.
Alabama
What to know
Quarterback remains a big question for a Crimson Tide team that isn’t used to being left out of the national title conversation.
Tennessee
What to know
The Vols returned to national relevance after an 11-2 campaign last year. They look to build on their momentum behind the big arm of quarterback Joe Milton.
Clemson
What to know
The Tigers do have a new starting quarterback, but Cade Klubnik did start the Orange Bowl, albeit with mixed results.
Utah
What to know
The Utes return signal caller Cam Rising, who has been sensational during his starting career.
Florida State
What to know
The Seminoles are looking to continue their accession back to national relevance with another big season. Quarterback Jordan Travis returns to lead the offense.
Washington
What to know
Indiana transfer quarterback Michael Penix was fantastic last year and hopes the good times keep rolling with Kalen DeBoer as his play caller.
Texas
Oregon
What to know
The Ducks have one of the best backfields in the country, with quarterback Bo Nix and running backs Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington.
LSU
What to know
Ugh, Brian Kelly. That is all.
TCU
What to know
Last year’s CFP finalist lost a ton of talent and most likely will have a hard time replicating last year’s success.
Notre Dame
What to know
The expectations for the Irish are extremely high in year two of the Marcus Freeman tenure.
UCLA
What to know
All I have to say is that Chip Kelly is a smart man.
Kansas State
What to know
The Wildcats are always sneaky good and they will be once again in 2023.
Wisconsin
What to know
The expectations are also high in Madison, where new head coach Luke Fickell takes over the program.
Colorado
What to know
Prime Time, Deion Sanders, brought a boatload of transfer with him in his first season in Boulder and could make early waves.
South Carolina
What to know
Can quarterback Spencer Rattler take the next step and bring back the other USC program? He could play himself into a first round pick as well.
Oregon State
What to know
Another sneaky good program, the Beavers brought in former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to lead their offense.
Texas Tech
What to know
The Red Raiders don’t throw the ball around like they used to, but have a balance offense that will put up points.
Oklahoma
What to know
After a disappointing first season under head coach Brent Venables, the Sooners look to return to the nations best in year two.
Iowa
What to know
The inept offense got a major rework this offseason as they added former Michigan stars in quarterback Cade McNamara and tight end Erick All along with Ohio State wide receiver Kaleb Brown.
