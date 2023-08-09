Where RJ Young ranks Notre Dame in his preseason top 25

It is that time of year again, as more and more analysts rank teams prior to the season and we find out their thoughts on Notre Dame.

There have been more than a few preseason polls come out in the last few days, the USA TODAY preseason Coaches Poll and Joel Klatt’s just to name a few.

You can now add FoxSports RJ Young to the list. Their national college football analyst dropped his preseason top 25 and of course the Irish made his list. Where they were on this list was always the question and if you look below, you can find out where Young ranks Notre Dame ahead of the season.

Georgia

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws the ball during the UGA G-Day spring football game at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday.

News Joshua L Jones

What to know

The Bulldogs have won back-to-back College Football Playoff titles, but have to replace their leader, quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Michigan

Oct 26, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sideline in the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

What to know

After winning the Big Ten in back-to-back seasons, the Wolverines are poised at another run at a College Football Playoff berth.

Ohio State

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

What to know

Although they lost their semi-final CFP game to Georgia, the Buckeyes still return plenty of talent. Like the Bulldogs, they have to find their next quarterback.

USC

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

What to know

The Trojans return the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in Caleb Williams and year two with Lincoln Riley could be a prosperous one.

Penn State

Syndication: York Daily Record

What to know

Another team in the top five that has questions at quarterback, although this might be James Franklin’s most talented team.

Alabama

Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

What to know

Quarterback remains a big question for a Crimson Tide team that isn’t used to being left out of the national title conversation.

Tennessee

Dec 30, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws an orange after defeating the Clemson Tigers during the 2022 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

What to know

The Vols returned to national relevance after an 11-2 campaign last year. They look to build on their momentum behind the big arm of quarterback Joe Milton.

Clemson

Clemson QB Cade Klubnik (2) throws a pass during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina.

Ncaa Football Syracuse At Clemson

What to know

The Tigers do have a new starting quarterback, but Cade Klubnik did start the Orange Bowl, albeit with mixed results.

Utah

Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

What to know

The Utes return signal caller Cam Rising, who has been sensational during his starting career.

Florida State

Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

What to know

The Seminoles are looking to continue their accession back to national relevance with another big season. Quarterback Jordan Travis returns to lead the offense.

Nov 26, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer celebrates after defeaing the Washington State Cougars at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington won 51-33. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

What to know

Indiana transfer quarterback Michael Penix was fantastic last year and hopes the good times keep rolling with Kalen DeBoer as his play caller.

Texas

Oregon

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs for a touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

What to know

The Ducks have one of the best backfields in the country, with quarterback Bo Nix and running backs Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington.

LSU

Oct 1, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly complains to an official during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

What to know

Ugh, Brian Kelly. That is all.

TCU

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes shouts at an official during the third quarter of the CFP national championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

What to know

Last year’s CFP finalist lost a ton of talent and most likely will have a hard time replicating last year’s success.

Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – APRIL 22: Head coach Marcus Freeman of Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks on during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Football Game at Notre Dame Stadium on April 22, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

What to know

The expectations for the Irish are extremely high in year two of the Marcus Freeman tenure.

UCLA

Dec 30, 2022; El Paso, Texas, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) talks to head football coach Chip Kelly before a play against the Pittsburgh Panthers defense in the first half in the 2022 Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

What to know

All I have to say is that Chip Kelly is a smart man.

Kansas State

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

What to know

The Wildcats are always sneaky good and they will be once again in 2023.

Wisconsin

After scoring a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) is hoisted into the air by his team during the Guaranteed Rate Bowl Game at Chase Field on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.

Ncaa Guaranteed Rate Bowl

What to know

The expectations are also high in Madison, where new head coach Luke Fickell takes over the program.

Colorado

Dec 4, 2022; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during a press conference at the Arrow Touchdown Club. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

What to know

Prime Time, Deion Sanders, brought a boatload of transfer with him in his first season in Boulder and could make early waves.

South Carolina

Nov 26, 2022; Clemson, SC, USA; South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) celebrates after the game with Clemson at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

What to know

Can quarterback Spencer Rattler take the next step and bring back the other USC program? He could play himself into a first round pick as well.

Oregon State

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

What to know

Another sneaky good program, the Beavers brought in former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to lead their offense.

Texas Tech

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

What to know

The Red Raiders don’t throw the ball around like they used to, but have a balance offense that will put up points.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Nick Evers (7) looks to the sideline during the Red River Showdown college football game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and Texas at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Texas won 49-0.

Lx19270

What to know

After a disappointing first season under head coach Brent Venables, the Sooners look to return to the nations best in year two.

Iowa

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks with reporters during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa.

220906 Kirk Ferentz Ia 005 Jpg

What to know

The inept offense got a major rework this offseason as they added former Michigan stars in quarterback Cade McNamara and tight end Erick All along with Ohio State wide receiver Kaleb Brown.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire