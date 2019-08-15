Where will Rivals250 BJ Ojulari go? Our experts weigh in

Q8xpjouw5euwe8ihihvp

Last Friday, the spotlight was on four-star running back Cartavious “Tank” Bigsby, and he committed to Auburn. This week in Georgia, all the recruiting fanatics will have their eyes on Rivals250 outside linebacker B.J. Ojulari. He is set to announce his decision at 2:50 p.m. ET Friday at Marietta High.

Ojulari has his list down to Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee. This one could go a few different ways. There has been chatter around three of these schools leading up to this announcement, so Ojulari has kept many guessing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

We asked the experts on Rivals.com to share their thoughts.

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

R50vhfj0ws1vn8orgjza

*****

ALABAMA

“Alabama has put together a very impressive outside linebacker class. Its top commitments include Chris Braswell, Quandarrius Robinson and Drew Sanders. All three rank among the top 76 players in the country. Alabama is looking to add at least one more elite edge rusher to its class. The Tide’s top target for several months has been Phillip Webb. Alabama will likely wait to see what happens with Webb's recruitment before pushing for another outside linebacker. Ojulari may have Alabama in his top six, but the Tide don’t appear to be much of a factor in the race for his recruitment.” — Andrew Bone, BamaInsider.com

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT BAMAINSIDER.COM



*****

AUBURN

Read More