Where is the ReliaQuest Bowl and why is it not named the Outback Bowl anymore?

BATON ROUGE – It's official. LSU football is set to face Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year's Day (11 a.m., ESPN2).

It's the third time the Tigers have ever played in the ReliaQuest Bowl, formerly known as the Outback Bowl.

But why did the bowl change its name from the Outback Bowl to the ReliaQuest Bowl? And maybe more importantly, where is the game played?

Where is the ReliaQuest Bowl played?

The ReliaQuest Bowl is played annually on New Year's Day in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Why did the Outback Bowl change its name to the ReliaQuest Bowl?

The ReliaQuest Bowl was called the Hall of Fame Bowl from 1986 to Jan. of 1995 before being renamed the Outback Bowl in April of 1995. The bowl was named the Outback Bowl until June of 2022 when bowl officials agreed to a four-year naming rights deal with ReliaQuest, a cybersecurity company based in Tampa.

The first time the Tigers played in the bowl they lost to Syracuse in 1989, 23-10. They later defeated Iowa 21-14 in their return to the bowl game in 2014.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: ReliaQuest Bowl: Where is it and why is it not named the Outback Bowl?