Where Red Sox farm system ranks entering 2020 season

The Boston Red Sox decimated their farm system in order to assemble enough talent to win a World Series title as soon as possible.

In 2018, that strategy paid off.

Now, Boston is in the process of replenishing its farm system while maintaining a competitive major league team. They still have a ways to go in that department as they have the 25th-best farm system in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline's 2020 rankings.

"After fueling a 2018 World Series championship, the Red Sox system is in a rebuilding phase, with most of its best prospects at the lower levels," MLB Pipeline writes.

The Red Sox farm system got a boost when it acquired infielder Jeter Downs from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the deal that sent stars Mookie Betts and David Price to L.A. Downs is the No. 44 ranked prospect in MLB.

First baseman Triston Casas is Boston's only other top-100 prospect (No. 77), and slugger Bobby Dalbec is the team's top rookie entering the new campaign.

The Red Sox were unranked in last year's MLB Pipeline rankings, which only showed the top 15. It's safe to assume, though, they would have been at the bottom of the barrel.

The Tampa Bay Rays, formerly run by Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, own the top spot in the 2020 rankings.

