Where do the red-hot Cowboys stand in the NFC hierarchy? | PFT on Yahoo Sports

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

It’s still early, but not really that early, in the 2021 season. It’s definitely not too early to realize that the NFC has six teams that have emerged from the pack. Those teams are the 7-1 Packers, the 7-1 Rams, the 7-1 Cardinals, the 6-1 Cowboys, the 6-2 Buccaneers, and the 5-2 Saints. No other [more]