Where recently-transferred former Badgers stand on their new teams’ depth charts

The addition of former Clemson running back Chez Mellusi was one of the biggest offseason storylines for the Wisconsin Badgers.

But while the team added both Mellusi and former Oregon DE Isaac Townsend to the program, there were also quite a few players who chose to transfer out.

RB Nakia Watson went to Washington State, ILB Malik Reed went to Arizona, S Reggie Pearson went to Texas Tech and more.

Well, now that it’s game week across the college football landscape, here is an update via Bally Sports’ Dave Heller on where several former Badgers stand on their new team’s depth charts:

Nakia Watson: Backup running back at Washington State

Reggie Pearson: Starting LB/S at Texas Tech

Malik Reed: No depth chart, but his head coach said he’ll play

Madison Cone: Backup safety at Appalachian State

Gabe Lloyd (North Dakota State) and Dante Caputo (Pittsburgh): Not listed on two-deep depth chart

