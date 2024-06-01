Where Ravens’ Ronnie Stanley landed in a PFF ranking of the Top 32 offensive tackles

Ronnie Stanley is back in Baltimore in what could be his final season with the Ravens after the team created upward of $8 million in salary cap space by reworking the veteran left tackle contract.

With the move, Baltimore significantly reduced his $26.2M cap hit, the second-largest on the team behind Lamar Jackson.

It also ensured that Stanley returned to the Ravens for his ninth NFL season.

Stanley has moments when he was considered by some to be one of the best at his position, but his reputation and production have decreased over the past few seasons due to poor play and injury. PFF released their annual offensive tackle rankings, and former Ravens and current Jets right tackle Morgan Moses (18th) landed higher on the list than Stanley.

20. RONNIE STANLEY, BALTIMORE RAVENS

Stanley’s best years seem to be behind him. He has not played more than 900 snaps in a season since 2019 and has not earned a PFF grade over 71.0 in any of his last three seasons. However, when he’s healthy, the Notre Dame product can still be a solid pass protector for stretches. In fact, his 2023 pass-blocking grade of 75.9 ranked 22nd among offensive tackles.

The talented offensive tackle has started every game since he was a rookie in 2016 and has dealt with injuries since 2019. He played seven games between the 2020 and 2021 seasons and missed five in 2022.

In 2023, Stanley missed four games, dealt with injuries throughout this season, and spent the final stretch on a pitch count.

When Stanley is healthy, he’s a solid player but hasn’t been a Pro Bowler or All-Pro player since 2019.

In 2023, Stanley finished 37th in PFF’s overall grades, 22nd in pass blocking, and 41st in run blocking behind backup Patrick Mekari (who filled in for both tackles as needed).

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire