Where the Ravens rank among all 32 teams in 2024 NFL draft capital

The 2024 NFL Draft is less than 18 days away, and the Ravens, like 31 other teams across the league, are starting to assess potential blockbuster trades that can maximize the value of a deep pool of prospects.

The details of any trade can be found in the value of the moves, using the NFL’s trade value chart.

What is the ‘trade value chart?

Back when he was the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys and building a dynasty, Jimmy Johnson developed a value chart that assigns every pick in the draft with a specific point value, making it easier for him and front-office types to compare the relative value of draft picks in different rounds. A system formulated by personnel guru Gil Brandt and the former Cowboys head coach in the 1990s, the chart helps measure the value of draft assets and helps negotiate trades. Named the “Dallas Draft Picks Value Chart,” executives from around the league swear by Johnson’s grading system for picks and refer to it before making a final decision on trade proposals or offers.

Using the trade value chart from DraftTek, Baltimore has the 26th most draft capital among NFL teams and only the Browns are worst in the AFC North.

Here’s where all 32 NFL teams stand with the draft fast approaching.

