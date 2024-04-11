Where Ravens players rank among the highest paid at their NFL positions

An ESPN Staff article published earlier this week tracked the best-paid players at every position in the NFL. Citing the salary information found at Roster Management System, the piece listed three (and in some cases up to six) highest paid at 16 different positions- including the specialists.

They also sorted each position by two subcategories: three-year average (APY) and total guaranteed money. While Lamar Jackson spent much of 2023 as the highest compensated player in NFL history, his $52 million APY “only” lands him third among quarterbacks now, behind Joe Burrow ($62.9m) and Justin Herbert ($53.3m).

He’s down to sixth among QBs in total guaranteed money ($185m).

So, while Jackson is no longer first in his position regarding earning dead presidents, let’s look at the Ravens who are.

The only other Ravens offensive player to make the rich list in any capacity is Mark Andrews. His $37.6m in guaranteed money makes him the third-highest-earning tight end in the league.

On the defensive side of the ball, Roquan Smith is the boss of all bosses at off-ball linebacker. His $60m in guaranteed dough is 9 million more than the next highest earner, CJ Mosley of the Jets. His $20m APY is also tops.

The ROI (Return on Investment) has been good for Justin Tucker, one of the better kickers in the game. His $17.5m in guaranteed money is #1 for PKs, and likewise for his $6.2m APY.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire