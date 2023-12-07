Where the Ravens currently rank in 2024 Pro Bowl voting

Early results for the ongoing voting process for the 2023 Pro Bowl were revealed on Wednesday.

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to be well-represented in the Pro Bowl with the fourth-most votes among all 32 teams with 16 players in total making the top 10 of their position in the AFC.

Where does each player rank in the AFC?

Roquan Smith - No. 1 inside linebacker

Sep 24, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith (0) reacts after a play during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Smith leads the way for inside linebackers in the AFC. His 126 total tackles rank fifth in the entire NFL.

Kyle Hamilton - No. 1 strong safety

Nov 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

The former No. 14 overall pick has emerged as one of the most versatile defensive playmakers in the NFL in his second season.

Geno Stone - No. 1 free safety

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 20: Geno Stone #26 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before a game against the Carolina Panthers at M&T Bank Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Stone is second in the NFL in interceptions with six.

Kevin Zeitler - No. 1 offensive guard

Nov 26, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws as guard Kevin Zeitler (70) provides coverage against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (45) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

This would be Zeitler’s first Pro Bowl appearance in his 12 seasons as one of the better guards in the NFL.

Lamar Jackson - No. 4 quarterback

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 26: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs the ball against Kenneth Murray Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter in the game at SoFi Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Jackson’s 68.3 completion percentage is the highest of his career. He is also on pace for the most passing yards in his career.

Tyler Linderbaum - No. 2 center

Oct 22, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) celebrates with center Tyler Linderbaum (64) following his touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

The second-year center has established himself as one of the best at the position and an anchor in the middle of Baltimore’s offensive line for the foreseeable future. Linderbaum has allowed zero sacks on the season, according to PFF.

Justin Madubuike - No. 2 defensive tackle

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (92) flexes his arms after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Madubuike’s 10 sacks lead all interior defensive linemen in the NFL. He is the first Raven to reach double-digit sacks since Terrell Suggs in 2017.

Patrick Ricard - No. 2 fullback

Oct 1, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard (42) runs after a catch in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The 300-pound fullback remains one of the best in the business and has retained a meaningful role in Baltimore’s offense despite a change at offensive coordinator.

Justin Tucker - No. 2 kicker

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 16: Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens kicks a field goal against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 16, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Tucker is in the middle of his worst statistical season to date but the future Hall-of-Famer is still widely considered the best in the NFL.

Jordan Stout - No. 7 punter

Aug 26, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens punter Jordan Stout (11) punts the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Stout has improved from his first season and is a reliable holder for Tucker. The 2022 fourth-rounder is averaging 48.1 yards per punt — 11th in the NFL among punters.

Patrick Queen - No. 4 inside linebacker

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 05: Patrick Queen #6 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after sacking Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Seattle Seahawks at M&T Bank Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The former first-rounder has developed into one of the best playmakers at the inside linebacker position in the NFL as he gears up to hit free agency this offseason. Queen’s 102 total tackles rank 14th in the NFL.

Tyler Ott - No. 3 long snapper

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 29: Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates with Tyler Ott #69 of the Baltimore Ravens after a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The Ravens did not miss a beat with Ott stepping in for long snapper Nick Moore following a torn Achilles.

Devin Duvernay - No. 3 return specialist

Oct 15, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay (13) carries the ball with a 70 yard punt return during the first half of an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Duvernay’s 276 punt return yards rank third in the NFL.

Del'Shawn Phillips - No. 4 special teams player

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (53) runs during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Phillips is the latest in a long line of solid special teams linebackers in Baltimore.

Kyle Van Noy - No. 5 outside linebacker

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 22: Kyle Van Noy #50 of the Baltimore Ravens defends during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The 32-year-old linebacker has six sacks for the Ravens after being signed a few weeks into the season.

Jadeveon Clowney - No. 6 defensive end

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 26: Jadeveon Clowney #24 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates with his teammates after recovering a fumble against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter in the game at SoFi Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The former No. 1 overall pick has rejuvenated his career in Baltimore and is on pace to reach double-digit sacks for the first time in his career. Clowney is second on the team in sacks with 7.5.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire