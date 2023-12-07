Where the Ravens currently rank in 2024 Pro Bowl voting
Early results for the ongoing voting process for the 2023 Pro Bowl were revealed on Wednesday.
The Baltimore Ravens are looking to be well-represented in the Pro Bowl with the fourth-most votes among all 32 teams with 16 players in total making the top 10 of their position in the AFC.
Roquan Smith and @kzeit70 are both leading AFC Pro Bowl voting at their positions!
Keep voting here: https://t.co/xW2hA8lfpt pic.twitter.com/2mLuJv364K
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 7, 2023
Where does each player rank in the AFC?
Roquan Smith - No. 1 inside linebacker
Smith leads the way for inside linebackers in the AFC. His 126 total tackles rank fifth in the entire NFL.
Kyle Hamilton - No. 1 strong safety
The former No. 14 overall pick has emerged as one of the most versatile defensive playmakers in the NFL in his second season.
Geno Stone - No. 1 free safety
Stone is second in the NFL in interceptions with six.
Kevin Zeitler - No. 1 offensive guard
This would be Zeitler’s first Pro Bowl appearance in his 12 seasons as one of the better guards in the NFL.
Lamar Jackson - No. 4 quarterback
Jackson’s 68.3 completion percentage is the highest of his career. He is also on pace for the most passing yards in his career.
Tyler Linderbaum - No. 2 center
The second-year center has established himself as one of the best at the position and an anchor in the middle of Baltimore’s offensive line for the foreseeable future. Linderbaum has allowed zero sacks on the season, according to PFF.
Justin Madubuike - No. 2 defensive tackle
Madubuike’s 10 sacks lead all interior defensive linemen in the NFL. He is the first Raven to reach double-digit sacks since Terrell Suggs in 2017.
Patrick Ricard - No. 2 fullback
The 300-pound fullback remains one of the best in the business and has retained a meaningful role in Baltimore’s offense despite a change at offensive coordinator.
Justin Tucker - No. 2 kicker
Tucker is in the middle of his worst statistical season to date but the future Hall-of-Famer is still widely considered the best in the NFL.
Jordan Stout - No. 7 punter
Stout has improved from his first season and is a reliable holder for Tucker. The 2022 fourth-rounder is averaging 48.1 yards per punt — 11th in the NFL among punters.
Patrick Queen - No. 4 inside linebacker
The former first-rounder has developed into one of the best playmakers at the inside linebacker position in the NFL as he gears up to hit free agency this offseason. Queen’s 102 total tackles rank 14th in the NFL.
Tyler Ott - No. 3 long snapper
The Ravens did not miss a beat with Ott stepping in for long snapper Nick Moore following a torn Achilles.
Devin Duvernay - No. 3 return specialist
Duvernay’s 276 punt return yards rank third in the NFL.
Del'Shawn Phillips - No. 4 special teams player
Phillips is the latest in a long line of solid special teams linebackers in Baltimore.
Kyle Van Noy - No. 5 outside linebacker
The 32-year-old linebacker has six sacks for the Ravens after being signed a few weeks into the season.
Jadeveon Clowney - No. 6 defensive end
The former No. 1 overall pick has rejuvenated his career in Baltimore and is on pace to reach double-digit sacks for the first time in his career. Clowney is second on the team in sacks with 7.5.