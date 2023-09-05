Where I ranked Clemson football in my AP Top 25 poll after disastrous loss to Duke

COLUMBIA — Though South Carolina football certainly wasn't making my AP Top 25 after a 31-17 loss to North Carolina in its opener, Gamecocks fans may find some comfort in rival Clemson's precipitous drop.

The Tigers (0-1) plummeted all the way to No. 23 from No. 10 in my ballot after a disastrous 28-7 loss to Duke (1-0) on Monday. From the Garrett Riley offense to the field goal unit, Clemson's issues against the Blue Devils looked deeper than just one bad performance. The roster is too talented to give up on, but I couldn't justify keeping the Tigers any higher based on that showing.

Adding salt to the wound, Oregon State moved up to No. 16 after Clemson transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei led the Beavers to a decisive 42-17 victory against San Jose State.

All five SEC teams I ranked in the preseason remained in my Top 25 with Georgia still at No. 1 and Texas A&M making its first appearance at No. 21. LSU is the only team in the conference I ranked lower after Week 1, but the Tigers' first-half flashes against Florida State were enough to keep them in the top 10. Alabama bumped up to No. 3 thanks to Jalen Milroe's five touchdowns easing doubts about life after Bryce Young.

What it would take to rank South Carolina

South Carolina (0-1) finished No. 27 in the preseason AP poll, receiving more votes than any unranked team except Texas Tech. After an ugly performance in primetime, the Gamecocks are fighting an uphill battle to be viewed as national-level contenders in 2023.

The Gamecocks are back in action against Furman on Saturday (7:30 p.m., ESPN+), but the next critical matchup will be at Tennessee on Sept. 30. The Vols are less talented than the team the Gamecocks blew out at the end of last season, but they will likely still be a heavy favorite. If South Carolina loses that game by multiple touchdowns, it's hard to see them building a ranking-worth resume with Texas A&M, Kentucky and Clemson in the second half of the season.

Emily Adams's college football AP Top 25 poll for Week 1

Georgia Michigan Alabama Ohio State Florida State USC Penn State Washington Notre Dame LSU Texas Tennessee Oregon Kansas State Oklahoma Oregon State Utah North Carolina Ole Miss Wisconsin Texas A&M Duke Clemson Colorado Tulane

