Where I ranked Alabama, Texas A&M in AP Top 25 poll after big Week 2 losses

COLUMBIA — After Alabama football's Week 1 win over Middle Tennessee State, I was ready to believe in quarterback Jalen Milroe and expected the Crimson Tide to look like the juggernaut it usually is against Texas.

Instead, Alabama dropped to No. 9 in my AP Top 25 ballot after losing 34-24 to the Longhorns. Meanwhile, Texas skyrocketed to No. 5 from No. 11, largely because I think the victory says more about its ceiling than it does about the Crimson Tide's floor.

Quinn Ewers looked like the real deal passing for 349 yards and three touchdowns on 63% completion, but the teams were evenly matched in nearly every other statistical category. The real game-changer was Alabama's 10 penalties for a loss of 90 yards to Texas's four, and that simple sloppiness shouldn't be a difficult fix for a program like the Tide.

Alabama is still my pick to win the SEC West, and it wouldn't shock me to see them challenge Georgia if it reaches the SEC Championship game. However, the gap between Nick Saban's squad and the rest of the division is rapidly narrowing, and it will get even smaller once Texas is a conference opponent in 2024.

Other movement for SEC teams

Texas A&M fell out of my Top 25 completely after an ugly 48-33 loss to Miami, and I'm in no hurry to hype the Hurricanes after watching the Aggies' complete collapse in 2022. Arkansas instead made its debut at No. 25 after beating Kent State 28-6 without star running back Rocket Sanders. QB KJ Jefferson continues to put up impressive stat lines, and the Razorbacks' defense has given up just one touchdown across its first two games.

Ole Miss got a slight bump up to No. 18 from No. 19 after beating a Tulane team that I've been high on since the preseason. The Green Wave held up well against the Rebels despite playing without star quarterback Michael Pratt, so they stayed in my Top 25 as well at No. 23. Tennessee also moved a spot down from No. 12 to No. 13 after a bizarre showing against Austin Peay.

