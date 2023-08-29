Where are the Rams in the waiver order after cutdown day?

Cameron DaSilva
One benefit of having a tough season is not just picking early in the draft, but also sitting high in the waiver order. And because the initial waiver order is set based on the draft order (without trades), the Los Angeles Rams will be near the top of the poll.

Les Snead and Sean McVay have a good chance to claim some players they like on Wednesday, with the Rams sitting No. 6 in the waiver priority. That means if they claim a player that none of the five teams ahead of them claims, they will be awarded that player.

Below is the complete waiver order, showing which teams will be given first priority when it comes to claiming players this week.

  1. Chicago Bears

  2. Houston Texans

  3. Arizona Cardinals

  4. Indianapolis Colts

  5. Denver Broncos

  6. Los Angeles Rams

  7. Las Vegas Raiders

  8. Atlanta Falcons

  9. Carolina Panthers

  10. New Orleans Saints

  11. Tennessee Titans

  12. Cleveland Browns

  13. New York Jets

  14. New England Patriots

  15. Green Bay Packers

  16. Washington Commanders

  17. Pittsburgh Steelers

  18. Detroit Lions

  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  20. Seattle Seahawks

  21. Miami Dolphins

  22. Los Angeles Chargers

  23. Baltimore Ravens

  24. Minnesota Vikings

  25. Jacksonville Jaguars

  26. New York Giants

  27. Dallas Cowboys

  28. Buffalo Bills

  29. Cincinnati Bengals

  30. San Francisco 49ers

  31. Philadelphia Eagles

  32. Kansas City Chiefs

If the Rams do end up claiming a player off waivers, they will still need to cut or trade someone who made their 53-man roster – or place someone on an injury list to free up a roster spot.

